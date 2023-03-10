Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NLE Choppa Releases Energetic Anthem 'Mo Up Front'

NLE Choppa Releases Energetic Anthem 'Mo Up Front'

The rapper’s highly anticipated Cottonwood 2 album is slated for release this spring.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Multi-platinum, chart-topping Memphis superstar NLE Choppa returns with a new, in-your-face crowd-pleaser titled "Mo Up Front." Watch the music video below via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records. Fast, ferocious, and instantly catchy, the epic anthem is the latest offering from the rapper's highly anticipated Cottonwood 2 album, slated for release this spring. Pre-save HERE.

"Tell 'em that I know money, used to getting dope money," Choppa raps on "Mo Up Front" over ground-shaking percussion and a fired-up soundscape of rattling samples. "Now I'm getting show money, I need some mo up front!" The rising rapper builds an evocative image of life in the fast lane, adding: "Trafficking the snow bunny, running through a bag o' honey - tell 'em that I know money, I need some mo upfront."

On March 7, NLE Choppa treated fans to a debut performance of "Mo Up Front" at the Overtime Elite (OTE) Finals. The game was streamed live from the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, GA exclusively on Prime Video as well as the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch.

"Mo Up Front" arrives hot on the heels of "Champions," "23" and his viral hit "Do It Again" ft. 2 Rare. The consistent string of hot releases proves Choppa's poised to level up like never before with Cottonwood 2.

Combining nuanced reflections like "The Gender Song" with the electricity of tracks like "Jumpin" and "Shotta Flow 6," Me vs. Me saw Choppa take his artistry to new exciting places. Since topping Billboard's Emerging Artists chart for a record-breaking 24 weeks in 2019, cracking the Billboard 200 top 10 with 2020's Top Shotta, and earning a spot on the Billboard 21 Under 21 list, the artist's rise has been meteoric.

Watch here:

ABOUT NLE CHOPPA

Despite being just 20 years old, NLE Choppa, one of the most electric rappers of his generation, has worked hard to become a pillar of his community. So while there are plenty of numbers that could quantify his success-his 13 RIAA-certified plaques and more than 5 billion global streams-it's possible he prefers another one: 26 million.

That's how many words the kids at one Memphis elementary school read this year as part of his Needs Learning Everyday challenge. Raised on the city's East side, Choppa broke through in 2019 with the Platinum-certified "Shotta Flow," a muscular blend of menace and sheer personality that became his trademark.

Since then, he's garnered acclaim from the New York Times, Forbes, GQ, and Billboard, among other outlets, including XXL, which put him on its 2020 Freshman list. Choppa's is a unique cocktail of cutting-edge street rap with a pop sensibility, and he drops music at a breakneck pace. But this hardly means he's stuck on the same ideas.

As he's continued to serve Memphis (see his This Can't Be Vegan food company), his music dives into his past and psyche, growing more poised and thoughtful seemingly by the month. His latest project, Me Vs. Me, is his most richly detailed yet, tracing the tragic and triumphant arcs he's seen around him from 21st-century Memphis back to Biblical times. While his serrated style might seem at odds with his open-heartedness off the mic, they are simply different embodiments of the same drive and lust for life.



Gwamz Releases New Single Last Night Photo
Gwamz Releases New Single 'Last Night'
At the end of 2022, Gwamz dropped a snippet of his new track 'Last Night' on TikTok, which quickly went viral and now has over 1.3M plays. Heavily influenced by his African heritage and artists such as Knucks, H.E.R, Burna Boy, and Kojo Funds, the rising star has already garnered key tastemaker support from GRM, SBTV and Link Up TV.
Clayton Mullen Releases New Single Sell This Truck Photo
Clayton Mullen Releases New Single 'Sell This Truck'
Clayton Mullen is looking to “Sell This Truck,” with his newest release. Written by Jordan Walker and CMA Award winning songwriter Jacob Davis (“Buy Dirt”), “Sell This Truck” comes on the heels of the success of Clayton's previous releases “You Me + Country Song,” “Whiskey on It” and “South of Forever.”  
Devon Cole Shares New Single Call U After Rehab Photo
Devon Cole Shares New Single 'Call U After Rehab'
Toronto-based alt-pop singer and songwriter Devon Cole is back with her new single, “Call U After Rehab.' Following her hit singles like “W.I.T.C.H.” and “Hey Cowboy,” “Call U After Rehab” exemplifies Devon’s softer side. “’Call U After Rehab’ is my most vulnerable release yet,” says Devon.
Sam Hunt Releases New Song Outskirts With Summer Tour On Sale Now Photo
Sam Hunt Releases New Song 'Outskirts' With Summer Tour On Sale Now
Multi-Platinum-selling hitmaker Sam Hunt releases new song “Outskirts.' In the new track, written by Hunt with Zach Crowell, Josh Osborne, and Jerry Flowers, the Georgia-native pines over a could-have-been life with a could-have-been wife as the loneliness is amplified by sorrowful guitar.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Billy Porter Covers Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' on THAT'S MY JAMVideo: Billy Porter Covers Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' on THAT'S MY JAM
March 10, 2023

Billy Porter is appearing on the upcoming episode of NBC's That's My Jam, alongside Patti LaBelle, Darren Criss and Sarah Hyland. The four Broadway alums will compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances. Watch a video of Porter singing a Gospel rendition of Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' now!
Van Morrison Releases New Album 'Moving on Skiffle'Van Morrison Releases New Album 'Moving on Skiffle'
March 10, 2023

It should come as no surprise that Van Morrison has made an album inspired by skiffle. Van Morrison’s love of skiffle dates back to his childhood. He would hang out at the famed Belfast record store Atlantic Records, where he’d hear early 20th century folk, blues and jazz from the likes of Lead Belly and Jelly Roll Morton.
Gorgon City Drop New Single VoodooGorgon City Drop New Single Voodoo
March 10, 2023

Fresh off the back of fan favorite singles “Sidewindah” and “Remember,” and with 1.5 billion catalogue streams to their name, the globally celebrated UK duo Gorgon City reveal another gem called “Voodoo,” out now via Astralwerks. ”Voodoo” lays sumptuous vocal melodies over rolling bass and a heavy-hitting groove.
Rival Sons Release New Single 'Bird in the Hand'Rival Sons Release New Single 'Bird in the Hand'
March 10, 2023

2x GRAMMY-nominated band Rival Sons have shared a new single - “Bird In The Hand” - which is available now on all streaming platforms. It stands out as the latest anthem to be unveiled from the group’s anxiously awaited new full-length album, DARKFIGHTER.
Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl & More Star in ESCAPING OHIO FilmAdam Pascal, Emily Bergl & More Star in ESCAPING OHIO Film
March 10, 2023

Broadway alums Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl, and Collin Kelly-Sordelet star in the upcoming coming of age film Escaping Ohio. Loosley based on creator Jessica Michael Davis' life, the film was originally seen as a short film of the same name.
share