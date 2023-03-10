NLE Choppa Releases Energetic Anthem 'Mo Up Front'

Multi-platinum, chart-topping Memphis superstar NLE Choppa returns with a new, in-your-face crowd-pleaser titled "Mo Up Front." Watch the music video below via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records. Fast, ferocious, and instantly catchy, the epic anthem is the latest offering from the rapper's highly anticipated Cottonwood 2 album, slated for release this spring. Pre-save HERE.

"Tell 'em that I know money, used to getting dope money," Choppa raps on "Mo Up Front" over ground-shaking percussion and a fired-up soundscape of rattling samples. "Now I'm getting show money, I need some mo up front!" The rising rapper builds an evocative image of life in the fast lane, adding: "Trafficking the snow bunny, running through a bag o' honey - tell 'em that I know money, I need some mo upfront."

On March 7, NLE Choppa treated fans to a debut performance of "Mo Up Front" at the Overtime Elite (OTE) Finals. The game was streamed live from the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, GA exclusively on Prime Video as well as the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch.

"Mo Up Front" arrives hot on the heels of "Champions," "23" and his viral hit "Do It Again" ft. 2 Rare. The consistent string of hot releases proves Choppa's poised to level up like never before with Cottonwood 2.

Combining nuanced reflections like "The Gender Song" with the electricity of tracks like "Jumpin" and "Shotta Flow 6," Me vs. Me saw Choppa take his artistry to new exciting places. Since topping Billboard's Emerging Artists chart for a record-breaking 24 weeks in 2019, cracking the Billboard 200 top 10 with 2020's Top Shotta, and earning a spot on the Billboard 21 Under 21 list, the artist's rise has been meteoric.

Despite being just 20 years old, NLE Choppa, one of the most electric rappers of his generation, has worked hard to become a pillar of his community. So while there are plenty of numbers that could quantify his success-his 13 RIAA-certified plaques and more than 5 billion global streams-it's possible he prefers another one: 26 million.

That's how many words the kids at one Memphis elementary school read this year as part of his Needs Learning Everyday challenge. Raised on the city's East side, Choppa broke through in 2019 with the Platinum-certified "Shotta Flow," a muscular blend of menace and sheer personality that became his trademark.

Since then, he's garnered acclaim from the New York Times, Forbes, GQ, and Billboard, among other outlets, including XXL, which put him on its 2020 Freshman list. Choppa's is a unique cocktail of cutting-edge street rap with a pop sensibility, and he drops music at a breakneck pace. But this hardly means he's stuck on the same ideas.

As he's continued to serve Memphis (see his This Can't Be Vegan food company), his music dives into his past and psyche, growing more poised and thoughtful seemingly by the month. His latest project, Me Vs. Me, is his most richly detailed yet, tracing the tragic and triumphant arcs he's seen around him from 21st-century Memphis back to Biblical times. While his serrated style might seem at odds with his open-heartedness off the mic, they are simply different embodiments of the same drive and lust for life.