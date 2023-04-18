NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'

Memphis rap phenomenon NLE Choppa unleashes the deluxe edition of his hit sophomore album Cottonwood 2.

The original album debuted #1 on Spotify's Top Album chart and breakout single "Ain't Gonna Answer" ft. Lil Wayne was the #1 most added single at radio. The deluxe boasts nine new tracks, including a remix of viral smash "Slut Me Out" remix featuring St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red. The global anthem reached #1 on TikTok's music chart and recently broke into the Top 10 on US Spotify.

The deluxe edition also includes collaborations with NLE Entertainment's Gino2x ("Clyde and Dodo"), Russ Millions ("Shake It"), Fridayy ("Will Not Lose"), and arrdee ("Envy"). It makes sense that the rapper's bonus material is largely collaborative given the thrilling link-ups on the standard edition, such as "Cold Game" featuring Rick Ross. Choppa also packs a hell of a punch solo on songs like "Mo Up Front," "Champions," and new single "Talk Different."

To keep his rabid fans full of content, Choppa's releasing a string of brand new videos this week. Yesterday, he loaded up "Shake It" ft. Russ Millions, which was shot in the UK, today he's dropping "Dope" ft. Fivio Foreign, tomorrow he'll put out "Lock In," and on freaky Friday, Sukihana and Choppa reveal a kinky visual for their "Slut Me Out" remix.

Cottonwood 2 is a celebration of growth and follows the breakout star's 2022 mixtape, Me vs. Me, which was a stepping stone to this moment. Combining nuanced reflections like "The Gender Song" with the electricity of tracks like "Jumpin" and "Shotta Flow 6," Me vs. Me saw Choppa take his artistry to new and exciting places.

Since topping Billboard's Emerging Artists chart for a record-breaking 24 weeks in 2019, cracking the Billboard 200 top 10 with 2020's Top Shotta, and earning a spot on last year's Billboard 21 Under 21 list, his name has become synonymous with the elite of the rap world.

With over 5.5 billion global streams, 13 certified RIAA plaques, and 26 million words read via his NLE Reading Challenge, Choppa's worked hard to become a pillar of his community. Recently participating in a panel and performance at Grammy Museum's "Grammy In The Schools" Festival, he's leading by example, showing young people it's never too late or early to live a purposed-filled life. In January, Choppa organized a peaceful "Skate For Tyre" event in Memphis, gaining recognition from Billboard, Vibe, and Revolt.

Now, with the deluxe edition of Cottonwood 2, Choppa makes it clear that there's no stopping him..