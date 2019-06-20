NIve Commemorates 'World Refugee Day' With New Song LIBERATED

Korean-American artist NIve is a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and producer with a mission to help his listeners slow down, express themselves, find comfort and be liberated through his music. Today (June 20)-alongside World Refugee Day-he has announced details of his new single "Liberated" which will be released June 28 on 153 Entertainment. Pre-order the song now via Spotify or iTunes.

"I'm very excited to announce that my next single 'Liberated' will be released on June 28. Today is an important day - it's World Refugee Day. I thought it would be fitting to announce now because this song is for those who are going through hardship and difficult times,"says NIve. "Whoever you are, wherever you may be, if you're struggling, I'm feeling all of you."

"Liberated" is all about helping others who are going through difficult times. Says NIve, "The song is about for those who are going through hardships & difficult times."

Earlier in May he released his debut single "Who I Am." The track, which has been supported by Billboard and AllKPop, hit #1 on Apple in nine countries in Asia. Prior to that, NIve solidified his global presence in pop music by co-writing "Beautiful Goodbye" for CHEN, a member of K-Pop boyband EXO, which upon its release earlier this spring debuted #1 in 45 countries. He brings a universal perspective with his approach to mainstream popular music.

NIve is a pop artist based in Los Angeles, California with global roots. Prior to arriving in the U.S. as a teenager, he lived in South Korea and Australia.The unique experiences from his travels made a significant impact on his growth as an individual and as an artist. Last year, he embarked on an ambitious musical journey, recording and writing music for both a U.S. and coming Korean release due out later this year.

153 Entertainment is the newly formed record label of 153 Group in a joint-venture partnership with Warner Music Group. It is helmed by executive producer Hyuk Shin, a multi-platinum producer whose records have sold millions of copies worldwide. Shin has worked with many leading pop and K-Pop artists, ranging from Justin Bieber, EXO, DEAN, GOT7, SHINee, NCT 127, MONSTA X, and so many more.

