NIIS Release New EP PLAY NIIS, Share 'Bad Aim' Video

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Los Angeles band Niis have released their new EP Play Niis, available now on all streaming platforms via Rise Records with limited edition physical and vinyl color variants available in the Rise Records store. The band has also shared a Nick Pillot directed official music video for 'Bad Aim' off the new EP.

Elaborating on Play Niis, vocalist Mimi Doe shared, 'A lot of the songs on this record are about fitting into societal monotony. We forget to put ourselves first by doing things that bring us joy and make us feel something, or anything. I've always wanted to make music and write lyrics to create something that causes connection. Going to a show—that's community, that's connection. Listening to a song that makes you really feel something—that's connection. Showing that song to your friend because you want them to feel how you feel—that's connection'

Niis guitarist Ryan McGuffin added, 'We really took our time when making the record, but when it came down to writing the songs, it was that same natural flow state that me and Mimi have always been able to tap into. And that's what makes being in this band so special for me. It's that connection. Once you find that, you hold onto it.'

Produced by Austin Coupe and Michael Shuman, Play Niis features the early singles 'Earthquakes' and 'No Flowers,' and finds the Los Angeles punk band balancing urgency with sharp and introspective songwriting that resonates as a collection that is as considered as it is cathartic. The six-song EP sees Niis embracing a more melodic, expansive side of themselves without losing the visceral energy that has defined them on prior releases. Written through periods of heartbreak, upheaval and uncertainty, Play Niis is ultimately about the search for joy and human connection in an increasingly disconnected world—music as a way to feel alive, process pain and find something beautiful in the chaos.

Niis are currently out on a fall tour supporting Movements, Balance & Composure, and Midrift, with dates continuing tonight at New York City's Terminal 5. The band is also set for a festival appearance at Vans Warped Tour in Orlando, FL on November 15th. All of Niis' upcoming live dates and ticket information can be found at niis.komi.io.

Niis—pronounced 'Nice'—have spent the past several years building a reputation for music that is as confrontational as it is deeply human. Formed in 2020 by vocalist Mimi Doe and guitarist Ryan McGuffin, the band introduced themselves with Not Niis (2020), followed it with Must Be… (2022), and released their debut album Niis World in 2025. Now joined by bassist Isabella de Vroede and drummer Jonathan Salvo, Niis return with Play Niis, their Rise Records debut. If their earlier records were defined by rage and volatility, Play Niis finds the band leaning into melody, vulnerability and connection while continuing to confront the world around them.

Tracklist

1. Bad Aim

2. Big Fish Baby

3. Earthquakes

4. Take Your Mess

5. No Flowers

6. Westside

Niis 2026 Tour Dates

With Movements, Balance & Composure, & Midrift

Oct 23 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Oct 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Oct 25 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Oct 28 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct 30 - Richmond, VA - The National

Oct 31 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

Nov 2 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Nov 4 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Nov 6 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

Nov 7 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Nov 10 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

Nov 11 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

Nov 13 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

Nov 14 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC

Nov 15 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour*

* Festival Date

Photo Credit: KEVIN ALLEN









Photo Credit: KEVIN ALLEN

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