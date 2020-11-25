NGeeYL Releases New Video For KAWASAKI Ft. Lil Keed   ​ ﻿ 

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The track is off of his recently released mixtape Live Ammo.

Nov. 25, 2020  

Today South Carolina rap sensation NGeeYL releases the music video for his track "Kawasaki" ft. Lil Keed - watch HERE. The track is off of his recently released mixtape Live Ammo, and for the visual, NGee and Keed team up for a collaboration that matches the song's undeniable energy.

South Carolina native NGeeYL has an unforgettable sound composed of a unique monotone flow, lo-fi verses and trap beats, which have garnered attention from many of his peers. His last full-length release Hiatus which featured the likes of Young Nudy and Valee and came alongside cosigns from 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, and notable athletes like football player DeAndre Hopkins and basketball player Zion Williamson. Hiatus also caught the attention of Lil Uzi Vert, who has since called NGee one of his favorite rappers. His mixtape Live Ammo dropped this past summer featured notable tracks like "Firefly" and "Real Smoke", "Sweep" ft. Jetsonmade, "Kawasaki" ft. Lil Keed, and "Granny House" ft. Trapboy Freddy. Hiatus undoubtedly put NGeeYL on the map, and the release of Live Ammo solidified him as a one to watch in hip-hop. NGeeYL's come up is definitely far from over.

