NF Releases New Album 'Hope'

Michigan rapper and producer NF drops his much-anticipated album, HOPE (NF Real Music/Virgin Music). He also releases a video for the song "HAPPY."

HOPE is the fifth studio album from the multi-platinum rapper. Known for rapping quick-witted lyrics over hip hop beats, NF has built an obsessively loyal fanbase that has earned him over 30 billion global streams and established NF as one of the most consistent and consumed artists, connecting directly with fans in an authentic way. NF's HOPE also features Julia Michaels on "GONE," and rapper Cordae on "CAREFUL".

Earlier this year NF returned with the stirring new single "HOPE". The songs find the multi-Platinum hitmaker at his most raw and unfiltered as he assesses his musical journey thus far and looks to the future. Hope is accompanied by a suitably uplifting visual, which captures the MC's defiance and authenticity.

Next up is NF's facetious "MOTTO", of which The New York Times says, "in his early career, NF sounded as if he was internalizing all the pressures of the world, but now he sounds free and calm, dismissing those same pressures with a shrug."

In addition, the on sale of NF's HOPE TOUR begins today at 10 AM Local Time on NFrealmusic.com/tour. The 47-city tour kicks off on Wednesday, July 12th at Schottenstein Center in Columbus making stops across US, Canada, UK and Europe before wrapping up in London at the Eventim Apollo in Bell on Sunday, October 15th. NF will be joined on tour by album feature Cordae as support on the US and Canada dates.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new album here:

HOPE TOUR DATES

US + CANADA

Wed Jul 12 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Fri Jul 14 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Sat Jul 15 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Sun Jul 16 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Tue Jul 18 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Thu Jul 20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Fri Jul 21 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

Sat Jul 22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Liacouras Center

Mon Jul 24 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tue Jul 25 - Huntsville, AL - Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

Wed Jul 26 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Fri Jul 28 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena (support for this date is TBD)

Sat Jul 29 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Mon Jul 31 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Tue Aug 01 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Wed Aug 02 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Fri Aug 04 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Sat Aug 05 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Sun Aug 06 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tue Aug 08 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Wed Aug 09 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Fri Aug 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Sat Aug 12 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Wed Aug 23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Fri Aug 25 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Sat Aug 26 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Sun Aug 27 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Tue Aug 29 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Fri Sep 01 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sat Sep 02 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Sun Sep 03 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

UK + EUROPE

Sat Sep 23 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

Sun Sep 24 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

Tue Sep 26 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

Wed Sep 27 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

Fri Sep 29 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Sat Sep 30 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

Sun Oct 1 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

Tue Oct 3 - Frankfurt, Germany -Jahrhunderthalle

Thu Oct 5 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

Fri Oct 6 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

Sun Oct 8 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

Tue Oct 10 - Manchester, UK -O2 Victoria Warehouse

Wed Oct 11 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

Thu Oct 12 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre

Sat Oct 14 - Cardiff, UK - Great Hall

Sun Oct 15 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo