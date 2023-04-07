NF Releases New Album 'Hope'
Michigan rapper and producer NF drops his much-anticipated album, HOPE (NF Real Music/Virgin Music). He also releases a video for the song "HAPPY."
HOPE is the fifth studio album from the multi-platinum rapper. Known for rapping quick-witted lyrics over hip hop beats, NF has built an obsessively loyal fanbase that has earned him over 30 billion global streams and established NF as one of the most consistent and consumed artists, connecting directly with fans in an authentic way. NF's HOPE also features Julia Michaels on "GONE," and rapper Cordae on "CAREFUL".
Earlier this year NF returned with the stirring new single "HOPE". The songs find the multi-Platinum hitmaker at his most raw and unfiltered as he assesses his musical journey thus far and looks to the future. Hope is accompanied by a suitably uplifting visual, which captures the MC's defiance and authenticity.
Next up is NF's facetious "MOTTO", of which The New York Times says, "in his early career, NF sounded as if he was internalizing all the pressures of the world, but now he sounds free and calm, dismissing those same pressures with a shrug."
In addition, the on sale of NF's HOPE TOUR begins today at 10 AM Local Time on NFrealmusic.com/tour. The 47-city tour kicks off on Wednesday, July 12th at Schottenstein Center in Columbus making stops across US, Canada, UK and Europe before wrapping up in London at the Eventim Apollo in Bell on Sunday, October 15th. NF will be joined on tour by album feature Cordae as support on the US and Canada dates.
HOPE TOUR DATES
US + CANADA
Wed Jul 12 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Fri Jul 14 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
Sat Jul 15 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Sun Jul 16 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Tue Jul 18 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Thu Jul 20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Fri Jul 21 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
Sat Jul 22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Liacouras Center
Mon Jul 24 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Tue Jul 25 - Huntsville, AL - Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
Wed Jul 26 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Fri Jul 28 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena (support for this date is TBD)
Sat Jul 29 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
Mon Jul 31 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Tue Aug 01 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Wed Aug 02 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Fri Aug 04 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
Sat Aug 05 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Sun Aug 06 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Tue Aug 08 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Wed Aug 09 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
Fri Aug 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Sat Aug 12 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Wed Aug 23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Fri Aug 25 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Sat Aug 26 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Sun Aug 27 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
Tue Aug 29 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
Fri Sep 01 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sat Sep 02 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
Sun Sep 03 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
UK + EUROPE
Sat Sep 23 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
Sun Sep 24 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
Tue Sep 26 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
Wed Sep 27 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
Fri Sep 29 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Sat Sep 30 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
Sun Oct 1 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
Tue Oct 3 - Frankfurt, Germany -Jahrhunderthalle
Thu Oct 5 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
Fri Oct 6 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
Sun Oct 8 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
Tue Oct 10 - Manchester, UK -O2 Victoria Warehouse
Wed Oct 11 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
Thu Oct 12 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre
Sat Oct 14 - Cardiff, UK - Great Hall
Sun Oct 15 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo