NF Debuts New Single 'Motto'

It's the second single from the multi-platinum hitmaker’s forthcoming HOPE album (due April 7).

Mar. 10, 2023  

Michigan rapper NF tells it like it is on his unapologetic new single "MOTTO," out today via NF Real Music/Virgin Music.

The second single from the multi-platinum hitmaker's forthcoming HOPE album (due April 7) finds NF at his most defiant as he dissects the state of the music industry. Ultimately, he decides to side-step trends and just do him. "MOTTO" is accompanied by a compelling visual, which brings together hundreds of fans for a mock awards show.

"I could write a record full of radio songs, do a bunch of features that my label would love," the MC, real name Nate Feuerstein, raps. "Sounds like a nightmare if you ask me, went from my bedroom to the big leagues." By the anthemic chorus, NF is ready to share his approach to music stardom. "You might see me in the same clothes I had on last week, am I ashamed? No," he declares. "You heard the saying if ain't broke, don't fix it that's my motto."

The song's unrepentant message is reflected in the Patrick Tohill-directed video, which finds NF attending a mock industry awards show. Close to 1000 fans from all over the world volunteered their time as extras at the Nashville, TN shoot - driving home the point that the rapper hasn't forgotten his day-ones. It even recreates lyrics from "MOTTO" ("might catch me at the award show, eatin' popcorn in the back row"), proving that NF hasn't lost his sense of humor either. The video gives viewers a glimpse into the more humorous and witty side to NF.

"MOTTO" follows "HOPE" as the second single from NF's hotly anticipated fifth album - also called HOPE - due April 7. Pre-order HERE. It's the rapper's first album since 2019's platinum-selling The Search and his first longer project since 2021's CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE). The reaction to the lead single suggests that HOPE might be NF's biggest album to date with the song garnering 32M global streams in its first week. It debuted at #28 on the US Top 200 Consumption Chart, while the video trended at #1 on YouTube for over a week.

HOPE is the fifth studio album from the Billboard chart-topping, multi-platinum rapper. Known for rapping quick-witted lyrics over hip-hop beats and cinematic production, NF has built an obsessively loyal fanbase that has earned him the ranking of one of the Top 50 Most Streamed Rappers of All Time and established NF as one of the most consumed artists today. NF's HOPE is a 13-track album boasting notable Grammy-nominated features with singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and rapper Cordae.

Watch the new music video here:



