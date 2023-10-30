NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK to Release Reunion Album 'THE BLOCK REVISITED' In November

Multi-platinum pop icons New Kids On The Block have announced The Block Revisited. Celebrating 15 years since they reunited to reinforce their status as a staple of pop culture, New Kids On The Block are revisiting the hits of their 2008 smash album featuring bonus material, out November 3, 2023 in multiple formats, including for the first time, a 2LP exclusive color vinyl with booklet available Click Here.



Along with the hit singles “Summertime”, “Single” w/ Ne-Yo and “2 In The Morning”, this new anniversary set also features New Kids’ newest collaboration with K-Pop superstars JOSHUA, DK & DINO OF SEVENTEEN for the instant hit “Dirty Dancing (Dem Jointz Remix),” available now on all platforms.



The historic collaboration between America’s favorite boyband and the new generation of boybands’ “K-pop Stage-breakers” was remixed by GRAMMY® -winning producer Dem Jointz, bringing two of the world’s biggest groups together for this Pop Event of the Year! It will also be available as a Limited-Edition CD Single to make for a great addition to your collection.



“The Block album didn’t only mark the reunion of our band — it sparked the reunion of our band with our fans! I could never over estimate how much the songs and the spirit of this album mean to all of us,” said Donnie Wahlberg.



Fan favorite song “Coming Home” will also be included in the anniversary set, making it the very first time the track will be available to fans in any format.



This exclusive release will be available to fans in several different formats, including a first-time on vinyl 2LP orange and blue color, that comes with a 4-page picture book. Fans can also purchase a 2LP exclusive purple vinyl version as an Amazon exclusive. The Block Revisited will also be available in CD and digital formats. A great addition to the NKOTB collection!



This year marks the 15-year anniversary of the New Kids reuniting with a curtain drop reveal on the Today Show on April 4, 2008 followed by ear-splitting cheers from the unsuspecting crowd. They would go on to release The Block, their first album in fourteen years since Face the Music.



The original The Block album was released on September 2, 2008, along with a deluxe edition that included four bonus tracks. It debuted at number one on the U.S. Top Pop Albums chart and at number two on the Billboard 200. Several artists collaborated on the album, such as Ne-Yo, Lady Gaga, The Pussycat Dolls, Akon, Teddy Riley and New Edition.



In the 15 years that have followed, New Kids have embarked on numerous sold-out world tours, selling over 4 million tickets worldwide. Touring and performing with numerous artists including Salt-N-Pepa, Boyz II Men, Paula Abdul, En Vogue, and many others, New Kids have continued to be a force with their finger on the pulse of the music scene. They have headlined the iconic Fenway Park three times and continue to represent their hometown of Boston with pride. They have traveled with their fans on NKOTB cruises, as well as held the first-ever NKOTB fan convention, BLOCKCON, which took place earlier this year.



“The Block Revisited is a celebration of the magical bond that we’ve built over the last 15 years,” Donnie said of the new release, highlighting the unbreakable connection between New Kids and their diehard fans.

