NERIAH Releases New Single 'Puppet On A String'

Breakout singer-songwriter NERIAH is kicking off 2023 by announcing the release of her third EP, No One Cries Forever, out March 17th via Create Music Group. Concurrently, she has released a new song "Puppet On A String," available on all platforms now.

"Puppet On A String" highlights NERIAH's abilities as a songwriter as she analyzes an unhealthy relationship from a foreign perspective. NERIAH fully immerses herself in this role, with the chilling chorus proclaiming, "'Cause you're my puppet on a string, you just move the way I please, always tell me everything." While her music often takes an unflinching look at heartbreak and breakups, this single puts NERIAH in the driver's seat for a unique but equally poignant viewpoint.

"This song is all about flipping the narrative of a toxic, manipulative relationship on its head and envisioning it from the other side, where you are the puppet-master in control," NERIAH explains. "Writing this helped me reflect on how these situations look on the outside - people aren't puppets and sometimes you're just not meant for each other."

Since releasing her debut EP in 2022 that premiered on The Zane Lowe Show, NERIAH has shown no signs of slowing down. The Los Angeles based songstress was featured on People's Winter Emerging Artists list, deeming her sophomore EP How Do I Get Clean as "binge-worthy." Her recent music has received overwhelming support from Spotify, Apple Music, iHeartRadio stations, and TikTok.

Listen to the new single here: