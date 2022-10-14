NEMA's Songwriter Of The Year Sarah King Releases 'Always An Almost' & You Were Wrong About Me'

Introducing guitar strums reminiscent of Chris Stapleton's widely popular hit "Tennessee Whiskey", NEMA's Songwriter of the Year Sarah King delivers a soulful new A/B sided release with "Always an Almost" and "You Were Wrong About Me".

Produced and arranged by Grammy-award winning engineer and producer David Baron (The Lumineers, Lana Del Rey, Lenny Kravitz, Michael Jackson, Shawn Mendes and more), there's no arguing that King's talents are being celebrated by some of the biggest names in music. With multiple international #1 hits under his belt, Baron's top-tier knowledge of how to craft a hit record is invaluable to an independent artist like King.

Off the heels of her most recent EP "The Hour", her new tracks exude a clear contrast to her previous works, which were originally inspired by loss of loved ones, grief and the heavier feelings that she had carried with her for years. After performing this material LIVE for some time, King felt a weight lifted from her shoulders, sparking more uplifting, lighthearted art influenced by the energy of her LIVE performances.

Leading with the Americana ballad "Always an Almost", we are introduced to a story inspired by the abandonment of control so that we can find our own path. "Always an Almost" describes the chances we thought we just missed, the relationships that didn't last and all of the dreams we struggle to let go of in order to make space for what is really meant for us. Driven by the desire to embrace our destiny, the captivating ballad confronts our collective fear of the unknown and how we must get past it so that we don't hold ourselves back from what is meant to be. During the emotional recording, King finished the track with tears streaming down her face, solidifying the fact that she had an undeniable hit in her hands. The song reminded her that she'd been so lost in her relationship with her first husband that she didn't pursue her career as a musician, and all the feelings about being in the studio, recording that song, as a full-time musician, years after his death, just came pouring out.

"Almost thought I couldn't let go, But the pain's how you grow / It gets better I know, Always an almost" ~ Always An Almost

Followed by a fierce rock companion "You Were Wrong About Me", the dual release offers a little something for every fan of modern rock n roll. In an organic continuation of this narrative, "You Were Wrong About Me" looks back on the situations that didn't work out from a place of strength, growth and confidence. Complete with White Stripes' inspired drum patterns and loud guitars, we are given a sassy dose of empowerment meant to motivate listeners to pursue their true potential. The song was written in about 10 minutes; the two minute long rocker was inspired by a music venue that rejected King to perform before even listening to her music. Miffed by the immediate brush-off, she just couldn't shake the way that moment made her feel. Confronting one of the industry's most well known demons, she has written one of her most simple, yet impactful tracks that so many fellow musicians will be able to relate to.

"Don't need your permission now, Didn't want it anyhow / Live my life the way I please, You'll never be the boss of me" ~ You Were Wrong About Me

All of the songs from her upcoming album reflect a lot more of the duality within us all rather than focusing on one aspect of our life experience. The stories she shares in song help listeners realize they're not alone, whatever they may be facing or feeling, and they'll get through it. Influenced by contemporary country artists like Martina McBride and blues rock bands like Led Zeppelin, we are introduced to a well-rounded sound that according to the Burlington Free Press, inhabits the dark side of Americana creating a "high-powered blues-Americana-rock" anchored by an atmospheric voice that pulls you in from its very first note. In her newest release, we witness both musical and lyrical versatility from the buzzing artist through dynamic vocal delivery and refreshing heart-on-sleeve storytelling. King's live show crackles with energy and a devil-may-care attitude, earning her support slots for Blues Traveler in 2022, The Steel Woods in 2021, an official showcase at Folk Alliance International in 2022, performances at the 2020, 2021, and 2022 Philadelphia Folk Festival, a night at legendary Caffe Lena in 2022, and a main stage slot at Black Bear Americana Fest 2021. With many more tracks on the horizon, King is ready to end the year on a high note with new sounds fit for lovers of Americana, Country and rebellious Rock n Roll.

Listen to her A/B side single release here.