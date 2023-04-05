Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NANNA's New Track 'Disaster Master' Arrives Ahead of Anticipated Album Launch

This is the third track release from her album How to Start a Garden out May 5 via Republic Records.  

Apr. 05, 2023  

On the heels of her debut album announcement, Nanna today releases "Disaster Master," a new track from the forthcoming project. Riddled with charged emotions and the pangs of anxiety, "Disaster Master" is written by Nanna and produced by Josh Kaufman (Bob Weir, The National, The War on Drugs). This is the third track release from her album How to Start a Garden out May 5 via Republic Records.

"I wrote 'Disaster Master' just before leaving Iceland to go record in upstate NY at Dreamland with Josh and D. James Goodwin." said Nanna. "The lyrics were very raw and I hadn't had a moment to think about them beyond the words on the paper. But when I arrived and shared the lyrics with Josh, we immediately got very excited about where this song could go."

The lyrics in "Disaster Master" are about embracing chaos. "I'm addicted to disastrous thinking" sings Nanna as she chronicles a vicious cycle of finding herself in the same anxiety loop - the disaster mode. It ultimately reaches a familiar point, almost like a much needed safety blanket.

Nanna notes of the song, "This track speaks on some of the major themes of the album and is a nod to the title track. The lyrics are about attempting to embrace chaos as a natural part of yourself. To almost find comfort in the worst case scenario. It ends in search for a simpler path, a little faraway wish."

A native Icelander, Nanna spent most of her twenties in recording studios around the world and on global tours with her multi-platinum band, Of Monsters and Men, which arrived in 2011 to almost immediate ubiquity as their first album, My Head Is An Animal, topped charts worldwide. Their live stage presence landed them headlining festival spots around the world. With three critically acclaimed and globally successful albums under their belt, Nanna found herself writing this album that she could only deliver on her own.

Fans can see Nanna live this summer when the Disaster Master Tour kicks off in July. It was also recently announced that she will be on the bills of two major US festivals including the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, RI, and Outside Lands in San Francisco, CA. She'll also perform two shows at Iceland Airwaves Festival in November. Australian singer/songwriter Indigo Sparke will be direct support on all US tour dates. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.nannanannananna.com/.

Nanna Tour Dates

July 18 - Burlington, VT / Higher Ground

July 20 - Washington, DC / Howard Theatre

July 21 - Philadelphia, PA / Union Transfer

July 22 - Woodstock, NY / Colony

July 26 - New York, NY / Bowery Ballroom

July 29 - Newport, RI / Newport Folk Festival

July 31 - Ann Arbor, MI / The Ark

August 1 - Chicago, IL / Thalia Hall

August 3 - Minneapolis, MN / Fine Line

August 5 - Denver, CO / Bluebird Theater

August 8 - West Hollywood, CA / Troubadour

August 10 - Pioneertown, CA / Pappy and Harriet's

August 11-13 - San Francisco, CA / Outside Lands

August 15 - Portland, OR / Wonder Ballroom

August 16 - Seattle, WA / Neptune Theatre

November 2-4 - Reykjavík, Iceland / Iceland Airwaves Festival

Photo credit - Angela Ricciardi


From This Author - Michael Major


