NANCY WILSON Added to the 2021 She Rocks Awards Honorees

The Women's International Music Network (the WiMN) proudly announces another amazing honoree for the 2021 She Rocks Awards, sponsored by Positive Grid. Co-founder, guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Nancy Wilson of Heart will join the previously announced array of honorees. Full list is below.

With the current pandemic situation, and NAMM moving to a virtual convention, the She Rocks Awards are reimagining the ceremony to fit the current times and will follow suit with a virtual ceremony. The awards ceremony itself will continue to pay tribute to women in the music industry, with the ninth annual She Rocks Awards taking place at 6:30 pm PT on Friday, January 22, 2021. This high-energy evening will include live virtual music performances, awards and speeches, celebrity appearances, a fabulous silent auction, and much more, all available online. This year's virtual event is free and open to the public.

VIP gift bag and after-party ticket are available for fans to purchase the ultimate She Rocks experience. The She Rocks VIP Gift Bags are legendary and now fans can get the VIP treatment at home! The VIP Experience purchase entitles the holder to a VIP She Rocks Box valued at over $200 and includes a ticket to the VIP after-party, where a fan will be able to join the She Rocks team, honorees and more. The VIP bag includes items from M.A.C Cosmetics, PRS Guitars, Marshall, D'Addario, The Music People, Cuccio, Positive Grid, Clif and more. With only 100 VIP packages available, fans should visit sherocksawards.com /tickets.

The 2021 She Rocks Awards recipients include:

Nancy Wilson - co-founder of the multi-platinum, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted band Heart

The Go-Go's - the first all-female band to top the Billboard charts that both wrote their own songs and played their own instruments

Cherie Currie - founding member of the pioneering all-female rock band The Runaways

Cindy Blackman Santana - respected jazz and rock drummer with Santana and Lenny Kravitz among many others

Amy Lee - co-founder and lead vocalist for the rock band Evanescence

Margaret Cho - Emmy and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian, actress, fashion designer, author, and singer-songwriter

Starr Parodi - composer, pianist, conductor, arranger, music director and president of The Alliance For Women Film Composers

Ann Mincieli - GRAMMY-winning recording engineer, studio coordinator for Alicia Keys and co-founder of NYC-destination studio Jungle City

Sharon Hennessey - President of On-Stage, The Music People (a division of JAM) and the driving force behind the company's two brands, On-Stage and TMP-Pro.

Gwen Bethel Riley - Senior VP of Music for Peloton Interactive

Kim Warnick - Executive Director of Calling All Crows



This year's event will be hosted by previous award recipient Lzzy Hale, frontwoman for the rock band Halestorm, with Yahoo Entertainment's Lyndsey Parker hosting the pre-show countdown. Opening performers will be Lexington, Kentucky, rock and soul band Magnolia Boulevard, sponsored by PRS Guitars.

She Rocks Awards founder Laura B. Whitmore comments, "Nancy Wilson has been an inspiration to me personally and so many female musicians. I'm beyond thrilled to honor this legendary performer as we celebrate these inspiring women in music."

She Rocks Awards pays tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry, and has become a standard at the NAMM Show. Previous award recipients include Melissa Etheridge, Pat Benatar, Gloria Gaynor, The B-52s, Suzi Quatro, Colbie Caillat, Sheila E, Chaka Khan, Ronnie Spector, Orianthi, Lisa Loeb, The Bangles, and many more, plus a collection of role models from all walks of the music and audio industries.

The 2021 She Rocks Awards is sponsored by Positive Grid, Sweetwater, Roland, PRS Guitars, PreSonus, NAMM, Fishman, Marshall, D'Addario, Reverb, The Music People, Cuccio, MAC Cosmetics, Clif, WRiiG, Berklee School of Music, Gibson, KORG, Taylor, 108 Rock Star Guitars, Red Dragon Sessions, D'Angelico, DW, Parade, Alliance for Women Film Composers, Future Publishing, Guitar World, Musicradar and Guitar Girl Magazine. For information regarding She Rocks Awards sponsorship opportunities, please contact info@thewimn.com

Learn more about the She Rocks Awards and where to tune in the evening of the Awards at sherocksawards.com

Photo Credit: Sacha Guzy