Brooklyn Bowl to Host Annual Musical Rosh Hashanah Services

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BROOKLYN BOWL is set to host its annual musical Rosh Hashanah services, continuing a yearly tradition at the Brooklyn venue.

Brooklyn Bowl announces the return of its beloved annual musical Rosh Hashanah services, celebrating its 15th year of blending Jewish tradition with the spirit of New York's live music community.

Taking place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, the service transforms the iconic music venue into a space for reflection, celebration, and song. Led by Rabbi Daniel Brenner and musical director Jeremiah Lockwood, this year's ensemble features percussionist Isaac Gardner, drummer John Bollinger, Antibalas trumpeter Jordan McLean, Antibalas guitarist Timothy J Allen, acclaimed saxophonist Stuart Bogie (Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Arcade Fire, TV on the Radio), Yula Be'eri on vocals and bass, and keyboardist Yusuke Yamamoto.

The service weaves together live music with the traditions of the High Holidays, including Torah reading and procession led by Rabbi Brenner, communal prayer, shofar blowing, and moments of meditation. Jane Tiv, founder of Good Seams, will lead a guided meditation during the service while Sarah Chandler will lead a teaching.

Following the service, guests are invited to continue the celebration with a festive Blue Ribbon lunch beginning at 12:30 p.m. The lunch will include both a variety of traditional holiday items, from challah to hummus and apples, as well as a full buffet-style meal.

All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Shalom Y'all Jams, whose mission is to make Jewish holiday services more accessible by bringing them into welcoming, unconventional spaces where communities can gather, celebrate, and connect. Information about Erev Rosh Hashanah, Kol Nidre, and Yom Kippur services is available at.

'For many live-music fans, Brooklyn Bowl has become a sanctuary, a clubhouse, a church and a synagogue,' says Relix Magazine Editor-in-Chief, Mike Greenhaus. 'So it only makes sense that it has grown into the spiritual home for our musically inclined Rosh Hashanah services over the years. We hope that our suite of traditional-but-open-minded-and-inclusive services will allow us to connect with each other as we 'begin again' at the start of this new year.'

'The more we turn to the artificial and algorithmic the more our souls need the detoxing combo of ancient harmonies and introspection to stay in balance,' says Rabbi Brenner. 'We move into 5787 with both fear and optimism, hoping for a year of renewal and healing.'

Music director and performer, Jeremiah Lockwood says, 'Music is an aspect of Jewish communal and intellectual life where ideas are put into practice in a way that many people are open to, even folks who are otherwise ambivalent about their connection to the life of the spirit (generally) and Jewish religion/culture (more specifically).

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