Mystery Rose Releases New Track 'Picture Perfect'

Mystery Rose has released her new single "Picture Perfect," taking listeners on a sweeping journey with dramatic twists and turns of tuneful exuberance that will leave no heartstrings un-tugged. The chorus finds Rose's voice sounding both ethereal and rich.

"It is about seeking that perfect state of balance," Rose explains. The song shows off her vocal range and ability to pull off high-production ballads, all while eloquently capturing a moment. Backed by the "Brian-Wilson-esque" arrangements of multi-instrumentalist and producer, Dan West.

On her debut LP Socially Distant will be out October 15. LA's Mystery Rose establishes herself as an emerging rock/pop phenom. Deployed in torch ballads and pop-punk numbers, her wise-beyond her-years songwriting imbues the 11 songs.

Though she's obviously grown up with millennial pop stars like Miley Cyrus, Mystery Rose sets herself apart with emo pop-punk twists worthy of Mitski or Soccer Mommy, complemented by Dan West's spot-on arrangements. Mystery Rose-aka Zoe Rose -commands the kineticism of youth while realizing there are some lessons people never stop learning. "There are no new stories, but we can put modern twists on age-old problems," says Rose.

Mystery Rose's songs are commanding attention with good reason. On Socially Distant, Rose reaches deeper into her storytelling, releasing a powerful arsenal of timely songs whose themes are evergreen. West's arrangements support the versatility of Rose's singing and writing. Throughout, she stays true to her love of live instruments, not including any programmed beats on the album. Rose has a backing band as well and is eager for venues to re-open.

Listen to the new single here: