Myrath Announce 'Karma' & Share 'Heroes'

The group also released the music video for "Heroes."

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Myrath will release their new album Karma on February 2 via earMUSIC. Pre-order it here.
They also shared the video for "Heroes." 

Myrath have consistently pushed the boundaries of metal, winning the hearts of fans around the world with their distinctive sound and lyrical depth. With Karma, they are poised to continue their musical journey and captivate audiences in a way only they can.

Their brand-new song "Heroes" is an anthem of empowerment and self-belief, showcasing Myrath's signature blend of progressive metal, infused with Middle Eastern elements. The song features intricate guitar work, soaring vocals, and a compelling narrative that invites listeners to embrace their inner strength.

"Myrath from Tunisia might just be the most underrated band ever. Their new album really excites me — they have something fresh and back it up with a great stage show. They played a tiny stage at Wacken where nobody brings more than guitars and amps, and brought a two-truck production. It was amazing!," says Pär Sundström of Sabaton fame.

As the sands of time continued to shape their journey, Myrath's relentless dedication led to the creation Karma, which will arrive as a limited transparent red LP, black LP, and Digipak. The forthcoming opus promises to be a testament to their evolution, delivering a sonic tapestry woven from passion and innovation.

Myrath offer a powerful and captivating blend of Eastern melodies and Western heavy metal. From the epic opening track "To The Stars" to the hauntingly beautiful "Child Of Prophecy", this album will take you on a theatrical journey through a world of myth and legend.

Featuring soaring vocals, intricate guitar riffs, and complex percussion, Karma showcases the virtuosity and creativity that have made Myrath one of the most exciting and innovative bands in the genre. With its stunning production and lush soundscapes, this album is sure to be a classic for years to come.



