Mynameisleonidas Shares New Track 'Waves'

Today, mynameisleonidas has released his latest single for Kitsuné Musique, "waves.'' The song sees the enigmatic songwriter exploring the boundaries of his genre.

Speaking on the song, mynameisleonidas writes: "This song is about something I can't see. In my view, nothing is more precious than waves, it may influence my choices but it's beneficial to my health." The song follows on the heels of recent singles "gold rain" and "a peaceful place," which obtained strong support online, landing at #2 on Deezer's Indierama, #3 of TIDAL's .WAV and was also in the New Music Daily & New in Alternative playlists on Apple Music.

mynameisleonidas is an artist from an undisclosed location somewhere on earth. We still haven't met, nor spoken, all we know is he's a he. The music is a unique blend of the best sounds in pop, rock, and hip hop, occasionally sprinkled with vintage Greek lyra and polish spoken word. This could either lead us to find out more about him, or simply lead us up the garden path. One thing we know for sure, though his past remains a blur, he most definitely is a beacon for our future.

Arriving out of thin air with his signing to the respected Parisian label Kitsuné earlier this year, mynameisleonidas rapidly built a name around his genre-sprawling production and deeply guarded anonymity. His most recent singles, "a peaceful place," "lands," "blue nightmares" and "gold rain" continued his streak for unorthodox arrangements, bringing forth pulsating and dreamy lo-fi rap songs. The artist received praise from This Song Is Sick and Pigeons & Planes for early singles "elevate in the village" and "please don't run."

His music has already netted features on Apple Music's New In Alternative playlist, while pushing a unique blend of the best sounds in pop, rock, and hip hop to their most dizzying, yet exciting conclusions.

Listen to the new single here: