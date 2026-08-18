Myles Erlick to Release Debut Album HANDCRAFTED

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Canadian-born singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor Myles Erlick has always been made for the stage. After he first broke out in the title role of Billy Elliot the Musical on Broadway, appearing in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and most recently co-starring in the Amazon Prime series Motorheads, Erlick seamlessly transitioned from viral performer to rising recording artist.

On September 4th, Myles will release his debut album, HANDCRAFTED, a collection that showcases his distinctive blend of country-rock songwriting, live musicianship, and the charisma that's defined his career both on and off the stage.

Produced alongside Dann Huff and David Huff in partnership with ONErpm, the 14-track album features his distinctive blend of country rock songwriting, live musicianship, and the thrill of a performer whose career has always moved between stage, screen, and music. HANDCRAFTED captures the beauty of love and chasing something that is bigger than yourself.

Blending country-rock energy with modern pop influences, Myles has earned widespread editorial support and built a global audience of more than 3.3 million followers across social media.

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