Mykki Blanco Releases New Track 'Patriarchy Aint The End Of Me'

The internationally renowned MYKKI BLANCO has spontaneously dropped a brand new song "PATRIARCHY AINT THE END OF ME" on her SoundCloud.

Listen below!

She's blessing us with this playful catchy bop about rising up above the patriarchy, which she notes was "written as if it were a scene from a musical with radical feminist strippers," to give the world more of a taste of the vast fruits of her labor in the studio working on new music over the last couple years.

This song was produced by FaltyDL and features backing vocals from Mykal Kilgore, L1zy, and Leah King.

The release of this new Mykki Blanco tune comes just a few months after delivering the very special "Lucky (Live in London)" performance - stream the audio here and video here - which featured Mykki live with FaltyDL on keys and a 3-piece string section, in collaboration with Gucci and Dazed.

Photo By: Nikita Sereda





