Mykki Blanco Drops New Song 'You Will Find It' Feat. Devendra Banhart

MYKKI BLANCO has released a new song "You Will Find It" today featuring a collaboration with Devendra Banhart. This song was originally meant to be an interlude on the forthcoming LP that Mykki has been recording over the last few years. While working on this track with their producer FaltyDL (Drew Lustman), Mykki reached out to Devendra asking if he would like to contribute to the interlude. A few days later vocals, guitar parts and hand chimes were in FaltyDL's inbox. Eventually the decision was made to build out the track properly and Lustman notes, "Mykki rapped and proclaimed her parts over the next two days in the studio with ease. I'll never get tired of watching Mykki write lyrics on the spot in their notepad. Little giggles, ah-ha moments, just pure excitement and imagination. To be honest, it's almost jazz the way we work - off the cuff - first thought is right, don't overthink it - feel it."

Listen below!

Devendra says:

"It will never find you,

'You need to find it, you need to find it....'

The world will never change,

You need to change, you need to change...

We are intimately intertwined with each other, intimately intertwined with the earth and if this lockdown doesn't emphatically verify that I don't know what does...

I'm writing about Mykki and this song and also I want to tell you that

I honestly didn't know how much I needed you till this all began...

self-love, self-discovery and self-knowledge run through Mykki's flow, this is THE time to explore those three gems...

Thank you for letting me be a part of your beautiful world dearest M, I love you."

Mykki notes, "I wanted to make a song with Devendra. I wanted to make a song with one of my heroes just like a few years ago when I made a song with Kathleen Hanna. I had met him a few times now playing the same festivals in Europe and he was just open and it felt like a full circle moment. I could honestly say a lot about this song - I mean Devendra not only sings on the record, but he plays. He's not just a feature, he is now in the blood of the song, he's a part of the composition. It felt right to release this song now, I felt like I had this capsule of really good energy and I needed to release it now and not wait but let the vibe be felt now in this really anxious moment - so it can feel like a light hearted mini mediation amidst all the current noise."

Rolling Stone has already chimed in saying "'You Will Find It' boasts twinkling guitar and an atmospheric aura, although Blanco ramps up the tension with a run of crackling verses peppered with periodic synth throbs and drums. In their lyrics, Blanco namechecks Lady Gaga and Alice Coltrane (plus Betty Rubble and Snow White) as they alternately mull deep existential questions and slip in a few clever clapbacks."

"You Will Find It" was mixed by James Rand (London) and mastered by Heba Kadry (Brooklyn).

Earlier this month, Mykki Blanco shared "Patriarchy Ain't The End Of Me" and Billboard noted, "the experimental new track sees Blanco demanding the respect she's due, as haunting vocals and minimalist production fill the background." V Mag said, "Blanco's music is stylistically bold, with unapologetic rap that pulls from the artist's poetry, activism, and performance art...what resulted from her inspiration is an utterly fun track with a purpose: establishing dominance over the patriarchy, and Mykki makes it her bitch."

These two new songs come on the back of Mykki Blanco delivering the very special "Lucky (Live in London)" performance - stream the audio here and video here - which featured Mykki live with FaltyDL on keys and a 3-piece string section, in collaboration with Gucci and Dazed.





