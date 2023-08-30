Myke Towers, The Martinez Brothers Announced To Headline Motherland Festival Puerto Rico November

They are thrilled to announce their latest joint venture for Motherland Festival in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 1 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 2 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 3 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Zach Bryan Releases Self-Titled Album Featuring Kacey Musgraves & More Photo 4 Zach Bryan Releases Self-Titled Album Featuring Kacey Musgraves

Myke Towers, The Martinez Brothers Announced To Headline Motherland Festival Puerto Rico November

The award-winning, highly-recognized leader in the electronic music event space Disco Donnie Presents along with beloved Puerto Rican based promoter Visionary Ally are two powerhouses in the live events industry with a rich history of collaborating events together, including EDC Puerto Rico in past years.

Today, they are thrilled to announce their latest joint venture for Motherland Festival in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Presale begins Thursday, August 31st at 12PM EST.

After a successful debut in 2022, with more than 20,000 fans and performances by Tego Calderón, Nicky Jam, Chencho Corleoner, and Zion & Lennox, Motherland Festival is poised to return even bigger, and for the first time, multi-stage experience that showcases the biggest names as well as breakthrough artists from Reggaeton and House music. The result? A musical experience that doubles as a cultural journey like no other, set in the sun-soaked destination of San Juan.

Leading the stellar lineup at Motherland Festival is the Reggaeton sensation, Myke Towers. New York Times has recognized him as an artist who is “seizing his moment” after his great success with 'La La' which debuted at the #1 of Spotify's Global Top 50.

He also has massive collaborations with Becky G, Bad Bunny, and others. Another hot artist on the mainstage roster is Young Miko who has created a global buzz thanks to her incredible talent and success with hits like Wiggy, Lisa, and Riri and her latest collaboration with Marshmello, Tempo. 

Meanwhile, house music aficionados will be treated to a special headlining performance by the internationally acclaimed duo, The Martinez Brothers. Famous for their extended DJ marathon sets at Club Space in Miami and in Ibiza and Latin influenced sound, they have performed around the world regularly selling out some of the largest venues and hosting stages at the biggest international music festivals, making this performance all the more special.

Also included in today’s announcement are some of the most thriving and prominent artists on the scene: Rising star Bad Gyal has been making waves in the Reggaeton world, recently highlighted in a Billboard article as part of the "Rising Women in Reggaetón" movement at the 2023 Latin AMAs. Her collaborations and chart-topping tracks are a testament to her rising prominence in the genre.

Vico C has been recognized as one of the ”Top 50 essential Spanish-language rappers of all time” by Billboard, Vico C's legacy in the industry is a testament to his enduring impact. Dei V is an emerging Puerto Rican reggaeton rapper whose  presence adds a fresh perspective to the lineup, as acknowledged by his recognition as an emerging talent.

DJ Luian broke into the Billboard Hot 100 and landed a spot on the Hot Latin Songs Producers chart for 2019. His chart success and collaborations with notable artists like Bad Bunny highlight his significance in the music landscape. Plus DJ Blass, with three BMI awards under his belt for hit songs, DJ Blass brings his expertise and accolades to the festival, promising an exciting addition to the lineup.

Motherland Festival is more than just music; it's a tribute to the roots of Reggaeton, while also celebrating the more recent influence of house music within the culture. Emerging from the ingenuity of native Puerto Rican performers influenced by African rhythms like bomba, plena, and salsa, Reggaeton has grown to become the most popular dance rhythm globally with House music following closely behind.  

As one of the largest independent promoters in the USA, Disco Donnie Presents has already solidified its place in the hearts of music lovers. With Motherland Festival as its latest venture, this pioneering promoter expands its footprint further in the live entertainment landscape, building upon its portfolio of destination festivals, which includes the wildly successful Ember Shores with Illenium and Paradise Blue with Excision.
 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Andrew Cushin Releases New Single Just Like Youd Want Me To Photo
Andrew Cushin Releases New Single 'Just Like You'd Want Me To'

Through the track, Andrew brings a fiery tenacity as he weaves a message of personal strength over the acoustic-lined production. The accompanying music video was filmed during Andrew’s recently completed sold-out arena tour across North America supporting Louis Tomlinson and spotlights his bright personality on and off the stage.

2
The Miraculous Love Kids Of Afghanistan + E From EELS Share Journey Cover Photo
The Miraculous Love Kids Of Afghanistan + E From EELS Share Journey Cover

Following the release earlier this month of “ATMOSPHERE / HEROES” featuring BETH  GIBBONS of PORTISHEAD comes another galvanizing MIRACULOUS LOVE KIDS collaboration – this time with E from EELs. Together, they have rendered a reimagination of the JOURNEY Top 10 hit “ONLY THE YOUNG.” 

3
Akintoye Releases Spirited Fight Song F*ck Em Up Moses Photo
Akintoye Releases Spirited Fight Song 'F*ck Em Up Moses'

Fast-rising hip hop artist Akintoye has released his new single “Fuck Em Up Moses,” out now on all DSPs. Produced by Dan Vucko, “Fuck Em Up Moses” is a display of clever lyricism, spotlighting his unfiltered bravado and steadfast confidence.

4
Duran Duran Announce Sixteenth Studio Album Danse Macabre Photo
Duran Duran Announce Sixteenth Studio Album 'Danse Macabre'

Fans can also look forward to Duran Duran’s Halloween covers of Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury A Friend’, Talking Heads’ ‘Psycho Killer’ (feat. Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin), The Rolling Stones’ ‘Paint It Black’, the Rick James-inspired ‘Super Lonely Freak’, Siouxsie and the Banshees’ ‘Spellbound’, Cerrone’s ‘Supernature’ and The Specials’ ‘Ghost Town’.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Andrew Cushin Releases New Single 'Just Like You'd Want Me To'Andrew Cushin Releases New Single 'Just Like You'd Want Me To'
The Miraculous Love Kids Of Afghanistan + E From EELS Reimagine Journey's 'Only The Young'The Miraculous Love Kids Of Afghanistan + E From EELS Reimagine Journey's 'Only The Young'
Akintoye Releases Spirited Fight Song 'F*ck Em Up Moses'Akintoye Releases Spirited Fight Song 'F*ck Em Up Moses'
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR Reveals the Women Searching For Love AgainTHE GOLDEN BACHELOR Reveals the Women Searching For Love Again

Videos

Video: Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary Video Video: Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
CHICAGO