Myke Towers, The Martinez Brothers Announced To Headline Motherland Festival Puerto Rico November

The award-winning, highly-recognized leader in the electronic music event space Disco Donnie Presents along with beloved Puerto Rican based promoter Visionary Ally are two powerhouses in the live events industry with a rich history of collaborating events together, including EDC Puerto Rico in past years.

Today, they are thrilled to announce their latest joint venture for Motherland Festival in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Presale begins Thursday, August 31st at 12PM EST.

After a successful debut in 2022, with more than 20,000 fans and performances by Tego Calderón, Nicky Jam, Chencho Corleoner, and Zion & Lennox, Motherland Festival is poised to return even bigger, and for the first time, multi-stage experience that showcases the biggest names as well as breakthrough artists from Reggaeton and House music. The result? A musical experience that doubles as a cultural journey like no other, set in the sun-soaked destination of San Juan.

Leading the stellar lineup at Motherland Festival is the Reggaeton sensation, Myke Towers. New York Times has recognized him as an artist who is “seizing his moment” after his great success with 'La La' which debuted at the #1 of Spotify's Global Top 50.

He also has massive collaborations with Becky G, Bad Bunny, and others. Another hot artist on the mainstage roster is Young Miko who has created a global buzz thanks to her incredible talent and success with hits like Wiggy, Lisa, and Riri and her latest collaboration with Marshmello, Tempo.

Meanwhile, house music aficionados will be treated to a special headlining performance by the internationally acclaimed duo, The Martinez Brothers. Famous for their extended DJ marathon sets at Club Space in Miami and in Ibiza and Latin influenced sound, they have performed around the world regularly selling out some of the largest venues and hosting stages at the biggest international music festivals, making this performance all the more special.

Also included in today’s announcement are some of the most thriving and prominent artists on the scene: Rising star Bad Gyal has been making waves in the Reggaeton world, recently highlighted in a Billboard article as part of the "Rising Women in Reggaetón" movement at the 2023 Latin AMAs. Her collaborations and chart-topping tracks are a testament to her rising prominence in the genre.

Vico C has been recognized as one of the ”Top 50 essential Spanish-language rappers of all time” by Billboard, Vico C's legacy in the industry is a testament to his enduring impact. Dei V is an emerging Puerto Rican reggaeton rapper whose presence adds a fresh perspective to the lineup, as acknowledged by his recognition as an emerging talent.

DJ Luian broke into the Billboard Hot 100 and landed a spot on the Hot Latin Songs Producers chart for 2019. His chart success and collaborations with notable artists like Bad Bunny highlight his significance in the music landscape. Plus DJ Blass, with three BMI awards under his belt for hit songs, DJ Blass brings his expertise and accolades to the festival, promising an exciting addition to the lineup.

Motherland Festival is more than just music; it's a tribute to the roots of Reggaeton, while also celebrating the more recent influence of house music within the culture. Emerging from the ingenuity of native Puerto Rican performers influenced by African rhythms like bomba, plena, and salsa, Reggaeton has grown to become the most popular dance rhythm globally with House music following closely behind.

As one of the largest independent promoters in the USA, Disco Donnie Presents has already solidified its place in the hearts of music lovers. With Motherland Festival as its latest venture, this pioneering promoter expands its footprint further in the live entertainment landscape, building upon its portfolio of destination festivals, which includes the wildly successful Ember Shores with Illenium and Paradise Blue with Excision.

