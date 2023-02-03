Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Musician Roe Kapara Drops New Single 'Better Off'

His label debut tells a hyper-relatable tale of toxic romance via razor-sharp lyricism.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Los Angeles based musician Roe Kapara celebrates his signing to Epitaph Records with the release of his brand-new single "Better Off." Through a winning combination of off-kilter indie-pop mixed with quirky charm, in the past year alone Roe has seen his fanbase grow to over 260k followers and 4.6M likes on TikTok.

His label debut tells a hyper-relatable tale of toxic romance via razor-sharp lyricism layered over staccato guitar stabs, jazzy rhythms, spurting synths, and sunny energy. Roe explains,

"I had a long-distance relationship in college that ... it was bad," Kapara says with a laugh. "It was completely codependent. Looking back on it now, I realize that I'm better off because I experienced and learned from it." Listen to the song below!

After relocating from Nashville to Los Angeles just before the pandemic, the St. Louis-born singer/songwriter did what any reasonable 20-something would: find solace online and build a community. Soon, his burgeoning digital fanbase hit six digits, enthralled by his endearingly unpretentious personality but also by his irresistible music, a modern swirl of indie, psych, dream pop, and alternative.

Dwelling on the death of his own past is a common theme through Kapara's music, throughout a catalog of DIY singles like "Everyone's Dying" and "Past Grow" that helped boost his Spotify listeners into the 300,000s and TikTok audience over 250,000. But just as he's willing to expose vulnerable parts of himself in his songs, he's quick to shine the mirror outward to address the creeping dread of modern life: consumerism, corporate greed, climate change - the general feelings of the younger generation in 21st-century America.

Ready to enter this new chapter, Roe is thrilled to be bringing his high-energy persona to audiences in the flesh! He recently announced his first ever batch of live shows, hitting the road for stops in Chicago, NYC, and ending at home in LA. Get your tickets HERE.

Listen to the new single here:



