Music in the Mountains to Present KATERINA & GEORGE PLAY JAZZ! at Ineia in May

Katerina & George will perform a beautiful, chilled set, with international and Greek hits, with a jazzy touch, featuring Katerina Andreou (vocal). George Morfitis (piano). Presented by Music in the Mountains.

KATERINA & GEORGE PLAY JAZZ!

Katerina Andreou (vocal), George Morfitis (piano)

Wednesday 17 May 8pm

o Linós Ineia

Tickets: €15. Limited space in the dining room; pre-payment essential

Box Office: Tel: 96207351, or buy online: Click Here

Food & Accommodation: o Linós Ineia offers excellent pre-concert vegan meals and special event menu choices plus local craft beers, local wines, artisan gin and more. Reservations essential. Tel: 96207351. For meat-eaters, To Archontiko Tis Elenis Taverna offers traditional Cyprus cuisine in the village. Tel: 99876807. There is accommodation in the village and in Droushia, including Droushia Heights Hotel. Tel: 26332200.

Information: www.musicinthemountains.eu. www.olinosvegan.com. Facebook: @musicmountainscyprus.

Katerina Andreou (vocal) was born in Nicosia Cyprus. She studied classical singing, piano and theory of music at ARTE music school. In 2009 she graduated from the National Music Academy Pantcho Vladigeroff in Sofia, with MA Honours in Classical singing-opera soloist, under the supervision of the world famous soprano Blagovesta Karnobatlova Dobreva. During her studies she performed opera roles such us, Barbarina from Le Nozze di Figaro in the National Opera and Ballet in Sofia, and Lauretta from Puccini's opera Gianni Schicchi in Blagoevgrad's Opera. Katerina also participated in three productions of the Cyprus Opera Organisation in roles Susanna and Zerlina in Mozart's Operas Le Nozze di Figaro and Don Giovanni respectively, and Belinda from Dido and Aeneas by Purcell. In 2009, 2016 and 2017 she performed with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. She also worked with the Orchestra of CyBC, Ancient-Greek Ensemble Terpandros and the Jazz Orchestra of the New Bulgarian's University. Some more performances include Feggaros Music festival (August 2014), 4th Ancient Drama festival (April 2016) and 1st Foundation Film Festival (July 2016). Apart from her classical singing performances Katerina also sang works by compositors Savvas Savva, George Karvellos, Faidros Kavallaris, Andy Skordis and Nektarios Rodosthenous, giving concerts in Cyprus, Greece, Bulgaria, St. Petersburg, Uzbekistan and Brussels. Since September 2016 Katerina has been teaching classical singing at European University Cyprus and at the State Music School in Nicosia.

George Morfitis (keyboards) was born in Limassol and started his classical music training from the early age of 6. He was introduced to Jazz Music at Nakas Music School in Athens, Greece. Soon after he studied at I.S.A Conservatory of Havana in Cuba, focusing on classical music composition, arranging and Jazz / Latin Performance. In 2004 he specialised in Latin Jazz Music at Codarts Conservatory of Rotterdam in Holland, obtaining a B.A and a M.A. In 2012, he moved to Madrid to teach modern music at Gredos College and Katarina Gurska Conservatory. George has participated in well-known European Festivals such as North Sea Jazz Festival Round Town, Madrid Jazz Festival, Paradise Place Jazz Festival, at the national T.V. of Madrid etc. He finally returned to Cyprus participating regularly in different music projects.

o Linós is open from 9am Saturday to Monday (reservations only), offering Vegan for all food lovers. There's no use in denying it - we care about you and what you eat. That's why we're not just serving food that tastes good; we're serving food that's good for you, inside and out. Founded in October, 2021 and situated in the heart of Ineia, we're here to be your one-true-source of healthy and delicious foods. Check out our rotating choices of authentic Cypriot dishes served in the format of meze with the absolute best in fruits and veggies. Reservations essential. Tel: 96207351.

To Archontiko Tis Elenis, Ineia - For fish and meat-eaters, try the fresh, homemade traditional meals, including great potato chips and sheftalia. Family owned and run. See Google maps for reviews! Reservations essential. Tel: 99876807.

Accommodation is available in Ineia and nearby Droushia. Droushia Heights Hotel is a boutique landscape hotel with a small spa and gym. Tel: 26332200. www.droushiaheights.com. Palates Droushia Village Hotel is a family run hotel with a choice of mountain and sea views with a quiet quality atmosphere in a natural setting. Tel: 99374165. Ktima 1937 Kannides is a traditional house that has been tastefully renovated and converted into a complex of five cosy apartments in Droushia. Tel: 99143495. www.kannides.com. Sappho Manor House offers traditional Apartments for rent, located in the centre of Droushia. Tel: 95102732. Ineia is located in the Paphos region between Paphos and Polis. This picturesque village sits on the mountainous area of Laona at an altitude of 625M and affords stunning views across the Akamas Peninsula. Just 30Km north of Paphos, Ineia can be reached by following either the B7 route and then the E711, or taking the E709 and then the F708. The village originally takes its name from the word 'ino s' - which was the word used by the Ancient Greeks for 'wine' - whilst its old-fashioned signs introduce it as 'Oinia', with the spelling of the village gradually changed to its current form over time. Nestled among vineyards, Ineia is one of the wine-grape growers of the area, and is included along the Laona-Akamas wine route. The village is also famous for its traditional handicraft of basket weaving, which is still practised in the original way. The baskets and other woven items are exhibited in a museum, whilst the breath-taking beauty of the area in general makes it popular for walks and photography, and is an inspiration for many artists.

Music in the Mountains was created in 2005 in order to present a wide range of high-quality concerts in all musical genres in the mountain villages in the Limassol region including Lania, Lofou, Trimiklini, Moniatis, Silikou and Omodos. We now also venture into the hills of Paphos district, to lovely Ineia.