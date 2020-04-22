Music for Autism Kicks off Virtual Concert Series

On Saturday, April 18, 2020 Music for Autism was so pleased to hold its first virtual concert experience! Kicking off the series was 2013 Spotlight Artist and Music for Autism favorite, the multi-hyphenate and exceptionally talented John Arthur Greene. Armed with a mic, guitar, keyboard, trumpet, and some homemade instruments as well, John Arthur led the audience through Music for Autism's signature autism-friendly, interactive concert structure all from the comfort of his, and the participants', own living rooms.

John Arthur's irrepressible energy, charm, and obvious talent shone right through the YouTube livestream, and made him the clear choice to kick off this exciting new chapter in the Music for Autism story. As one parent put it, "The performer John really had a talent for this. You really felt like you were there in person the way he engaged you."

Although the in-person experience of music, healthy snacks, artist interaction, and dancing together was greatly missed, the virtual format allowed even more people from across the United States to join in on the fun.

While we cannot wait to get back to our usual in-person programming of free, interactive, judgement-free concerts for individuals with autism and their friends and families, John Arthur helped show us that the joy and acceptance that are emblematic of our programs can persevere even while we all stay at home.

This concert debuted a series of virtual Music for Autism programs. If you or a loved one is an individual with autism, please be sure to keep checking our concert or Facebook pages for updates!





Related Articles View More Music Stories