Music Resource Hub 'Artist Republik' Adds New Competition To Digital Production Marketplace With 'SoundStore'

Music marketplace Artist Republik has announced a game-changing addition to its thriving resource hub with the introduction of its 'SoundStore'. Easily compared to a BeatStars meets Landr-type model, SoundStore allows Artist Republik members and non-members alike to provide multi-tiered production leases to artists of all sizes and genres. And this might be the final missing link to further positioning Artist Republik as the leading go-to industry hub for musicians as they host access to major marketing resources, ticketing services, full service distribution and now a go-to SoundStore to buy and lease instrumentals.

The major change comes as music start-ups are feeling more competitive than ever during COVID. With the rise of popular networking hubs like Clubhouse, quarantine has sparked a new wave of interest in easy to access tools. These tools are allowing artists to continue to release new music as well as expand their networks with ease while live shows are still not a possibility. And what makes Artist Republik's SoundStore so unique is its refusal to charge producers an upfront fee for posting on their site. Instead, they take a small percentage of each lease sold, leaving an incentive for AR to promote the SoundStore in order to generate more business.

SoundStore offers high quality production to artists who don't want to look far and wide for every needed component to their music release. Instead, the Artist Republik platform offers a one-stop shop for all of the resources an artist should need without the help of a record label. Hosting over 65k+ annual users, the platform has seen tremendous growth since it's launch in 2019. Much like BeatStars, Artist Republik's SoundStore hopes to provide artists with beats at a bargain-rate in order to open the opportunity funnel to the possibility of one of these songs going viral. After Lil Nas X's hit "Old Town Road" went viral from a beat he bought on BeatStars, the industry began to understand the endless potential that these sites have when tapping into the music industry's massive talent pool.

About Artist Republik: Artist Republik broke the mold this year with its debut of a new indie music business marketplace valued at over $5M and counting. Its simple yet pioneering tech-driven premise caught the eyes of major industry players like independent rapper Hopsin (see Forbes article here) as well as top investors David Beirne (a founding general partner of Benchmark Capital, known for lead stakes in eBay, Twitter, Instagram, OpenTable and Juniper Networks) and respected pro-sports and Hollywood wealth advisor Humble Lukanga. CEO and Founder of Artist Republik Nick Cianfaglione chose to introduce the new talent-controlled platform to return career control and expenses back to the artist.

Their 65k+ are committed to this platform because of its all-inclusive offerings. Its one-stop shop format makes it easy for the artist to navigate their needs while keeping everything, including distribution, all in one place. Cianfaglione plans to widen the opportunity funnel by enabling self-represented music talent and industry stakeholders to sidestep controlling agents, gatekeepers and management when it is not necessary. Its value proposition for the burgeoning $2B global indie music industry (Raine Group Forecast, Rolling Stone, March 16,2020) transforms how performers, musicians, technicians, producers and venues support vendors by creating direct business connections, spending less on marketing, and by retaining more revenue. "The indie music industry needed its own 'LinkedIn meets ASCAP' social community to affordably bring talent together to make deals." explains Founder Nick Cianfaglione, "Artist Republik accelerates this business building by dismantling industry conventions that bottlenecked careers."

Artist Republik is free to join and allows users to use all of the resources they need in areas such as production, distribution, marketing, live shows and more.

Visit the official SoundStore here.