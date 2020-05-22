Music Pays My Rent Celebrates Artists And Entrepreneurs, Donates 10% Of Profits To MusiCares

Singer/Songwriter Katy DuBois, of acclaimed music duo Maybe April, announces the creation of lifestyle and apparel brand "Music Pays My Rent." DuBois launched the business during the COVID-19 quarantine as a means to shine a light upon the music community's commitment to artistic and entrepreneurial endeavors.

"I wanted to celebrate people turning their passions into their career," DuBois says. She adds, "For artists, songwriters, producers, stage hands, managers, and so many more, every hand in the industry works together for a greater goal: to bring entertainment, happiness, and connection to people through music. With the ongoing pandemic, concerts across the globe have been cancelled, resulting in a financial ripple effect to the artists and thousands of people that make their livelihood through live events."

Her inspiration led to "Music Pays My Rent" branded t-shirts, hoodies, crewnecks, phone cases, and face masks -- all available for purchase on the brand's website store. Additionally, "Music Pays My Rent" donates 10% of all merchandise profits to MusiCares, an organization which provides a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need. MusiCares' services and resources cover a wide range of financial, medical and personal emergencies, and each case is treated with integrity and confidentiality.

As for the future, DuBois will continue to expand the range of merchandise on offer, as well as extend the "Pays My Rent" brand to feature other industries such as photography, fitness, dancing, and painting.

MUSIC PAYS MY RENT

"Music Pays My Rent" is a US-based lifestyle and apparel brand launched in 2020 which aims to shine a light upon artistic and entrepreneurial endeavors, while giving back 10% of its profits to The Recording Academy's MusiCares organization.

KATY DUBOIS

Katy Dubois is the founder and creative director of lifestyle and apparel brand, "Music Pays My Rent." Dubois, a musician herself, is also part of the acclaimed singer/songwriter duo Maybe April, with bandmate Alaina Stacey. Named as one of 2018's "Rising Acts" by CMT, Maybe April's critically acclaimed debut full-length, The Other Side, included a CMA Fest appearance, Billboard Magazine title track premiere, and accolades from Paste Magazine.

