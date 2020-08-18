Music Competition Launches During America's Civil Unrest to Highlight Music Producers & Help Black-owned Businesses

Battle of the Beats starts on Tuesday, August 18th

Black Connect (BC), the only national, non-profit 501(c)(3) membership organization dedicated to eliminating the racial wealth gap in America by increasing the number and success rate of Black-owned businesses, announces the worldwide launch today of Battle of the Beats . Battle of the Beats is an online music competition that provides a platform for aspiring music producers to gain recognition and share their artistry with the world.

Battle of the Beats starts on Tuesday, August 18th at 12:00 p.m. EST and ends Friday, August 28th at 12:00 p.m. EST. Interested participants are invited to submit a 60-second (max) video of themselves playing their hottest beat for the opportunity to win recording equipment, bragging rights, and the ability to sell their beat for cash. The goal is to raise money for Black Connect's business mentoring and legal services programs for small, Black-owned businesses, which will help entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses, particularly those impacted by COVID-19.

"Battle of the Beats is a way to discover highly talented yet little-known producers who are pioneering new sound in genres like hip-hop, pop, and jazz," says Alvin Jones, II, Executive Director of Black Connect. "The competition recognizes the historical role and impact of music in civil rights movements during the current period of civil unrest in America while also highlighting entrepreneurs in the music space and providing them with exposure and tools that can help them grow in their businesses," added Angela Majette, Co-Founder and President, Black Connect.

Sponsors of the contest are U.S. Census Bureau , IK Multi-Media , Native Instruments , Accusonus , Jaybird Sport , with many of them donating music equipment for the winners. All entries must be submitted between Tuesday, August 18th at 12:00 p.m. EST through Friday, August 28th at 12:00 p.m. EST:

Enter online at www.blackconnect.com (must create an account) during the entry period.

(must create an account) during the entry period. Contestants may submit multiple entries and pay a fee of $10 for each entry and the first 100 entries receive a free copy of Beatformer by Accusonus.

Videos will be posted and the public will be able to vote and comment on each entry during the duration of the contest.

Winners will be announced on Friday, August 28th at noon EST across social media, on Blackconnect.org , and Blackconnect.com .

For additional details on contest guidelines, please go to www.blackconnect.org . For more information on Black Connect, please visit www.blackconnect.org . To keep up with ongoing efforts and upcoming events, stay connected on Blackconnect.com .

About Black Connect

Black Connect is the only national 501(c)(3) membership organization dedicated solely to eliminating the racial wealth gap in America by increasing the number and success rate of Black-owned businesses. Membership is open to small businesses, entrepreneurs, corporations, non-profit organizations, college students, and any individual that supports the mission. Connect with us on Blackconnect.com and download the Black Connect mobile app for Android in Google Play and IOS in the App Store . Blackconnect.com is a business and social network created to enable entrepreneurial activities and promote the socioeconomic growth and empowerment of the Black Community. Blackconnect.com is the most comprehensive business and social networking platform with members across the United States, Caribbean, Africa, and the United Kingdom.

