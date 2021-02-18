MusiCares Presents 'Music On A Mission' Virtual Event

MusiCares® announced today it will host Music on a Mission, a virtual fundraiser to honor the resilience of the music community which has been deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will take place on Friday, March 12, 2021, two nights before the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® telecast and will feature new performances from HAIM, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, and John Legend as well as legendary performances from the MusiCares' vaults featuring Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty, and Usher. The event will also have special appearances by Carole King, Jesse & Joy, Jonas Brothers, Ledisi, Lionel Richie, Macklemore, Mick Fleetwood, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and Shakira and a special pre-show DJ set performed by DJ D-Nice. Tickets are available to the public for $25 and are on sale now on MusiCares.org. All proceeds will be distributed to music people in need.

"Music on a Mission is a chance to recognize the challenges music people have faced this past year and honor their resiliency," said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. "After surveying the music industry, it is clear the pandemic has taken a financial and mental toll. As the leading foundation dedicated to the health and welfare of music people, it is our responsibility to support music people through this pandemic and beyond. We're thrilled to pay tribute to the people who have kept the music playing."

Since the start of the pandemic, MusiCares has distributed more than $22 million to help more than 25,000 music people across the industry, including songwriters, musicians, engineers, producers, bus drivers, crew, guitar techs, label employees, makeup artists and more. In addition to COVID-19 relief, MusiCares provides a support system of health and human services across a spectrum of needs including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventative clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies and disaster relief. According to recent survey data collected by MusiCares , 62 percent of music people surveyed feel moderately high to very high levels of financial stress daily and 26 percent of respondents report moderate to severe levels of depression.

Music on a Mission will take the place of the 2021 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute ceremony. This event is made possible by generous sponsors, including Amazon Music, the Recording Academy®, Universal Music Group, Vivid Seats, Warner Music Group, Facebook, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, ASCAP, Concord, Gibson Gives, Live Nation, Master & Dynamic, Mastercard, PEOPLE, SoundCloud and Triller. "We are extremely thankful for our sponsors joining us to help celebrate the people behind the music, who work tirelessly to bring the joy of music to us every day," said Segura.