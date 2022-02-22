Mura Masa Enlists Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress & Shygirl for 'bbycakes'

Grammy-winning artist, producer and songwriter Mura Masa unveils a new song, "bbycakes" featuring Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress and Shygirl, today. The track debuted as Radio 1's Hottest Record in the World.

"I feel like 'bbycakes is a future facing record. Clashing U.K. with U.S., hard drill music with cute U.K. garage culture, underground with overground. Most of all it's a mission statement for the vicarious and playful nature that I think popular music needs to be looking to in order to soundtrack those crucial moments of fun and hedonism in an increasingly cynical culture."

After teasing his forthcoming third album late last year with the surprise track "2gether," "bbycakes" further introduces the new era from the groundbreaking artist and producer. It also follows last year's collaborations with Shygirl-on a rework of Lady Gaga's "Sour Candy" for her remix album Dawn of Chromatica-and PinkPantheress-on "Just For Me" from her breakout debut.

"bbycakes" was the first track Mura Masa started working on after the global tour in support of his much-lauded 2020 album R.Y.C. was halted by lockdown. Rather than continuing to explore that album's preoccupation with nostalgia and a world of imagined memories, he forged ahead in the opposite direction, looking toward the future and connecting the dots between his genre-shaping Soundcloud origin story and the bleeding edge of electronic music.

The song, which interpolates a 3 Of A Kind garage classic, thrusts the excitement and energy of the early 2000s into a new paradigm, offering a taste of one of the central themes of his next album-the thrill of the unknown.

Mura Masa-the 25-year-old songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Alex Crossan-has released two critically acclaimed albums, toured the world, and collaborated and shared stages with some of today's most thrilling artists. His self-titled 2017 debut catapulted him into the international spotlight, and his 2020 album R.Y.C. attracted widespread critical acclaim with collaborations from Tirzah, Clairo, slowthai, Georgia and more.

Known for his ground-breaking, boundary-pushing production, Mura Masa won his first Grammy Award in 2019, following two additional nominations for his acclaimed self-titled debut album, making him the first artist in history to be nominated as both a musician and creative director for the same album. He's nominated for his fourth Grammy this year, up for Best Remixed Recording for his rework of PVA's "Talks." Throughout his career, Mura Masa has toured the world over, headlining shows worldwide and playing sets at Coachella, Primavera Sound and many more.

