Mumford & Sons Announce First Details of AGORA DEL MAR

Mumford & Sons are very excited to share the first details of Agora Del Mar, a three-day, all-inclusive beach party at Cancun's Moon Palace resort February 27-29.

Produced in association with CID Presents, the intimate festival will feature two headlining performances by Mumford & Sons in addition to special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jenny Lewis, Phoebe Bridgers, Dermot Kennedy, The Tallest Man on Earth, Gill Landry and Kevin Garrett.

Of the event, Mumford & Sons share, "We have not spent enough time in Mexico and we want to make up for it. So, in February 2020, we are curating an event with all our favourite bands in Cancun. We will play two unique sets over the three-day event and there will no doubt be the usual collaborations with the artists we are so excited to share the weekend with. It's no ordinary gig so come and find us down by the Caribbean Sea if you can x."

CID Presents CEO, Dan Berkowitz, adds, "We're honored to be partnering with Mumford & Sons on this special new show. It's genuinely inspiring to know that together, we are going to create a unique experience for some of their most passionate fans. They sincerely care about their fans, the communities in which they play, and our environment, and because of this, we do not take the responsibility of partnering with them lightly. It is our duty to uphold their high standards for a proper experience for their fans and the beautiful community of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico."

Tickets for Agora Del Mar 2020 will go on-sale Thursday, August 22 at 1:00pm ET viawww.agoradelmar.com with an exclusive pre-sale launching 24 hours earlier (Wednesday, August 21 at 1:00pm ET). Fans can register for the pre-sale starting now and will be automatically entered to win an all-inclusive package for four people before you can buy one. Winners will be notified via email on Wednesday, August 21, prior to the start of the pre-sale (packages and prizes do not include airfare to Cancun).

Mumford & Sons are Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane and Winston Marshall. In the ten years since their meteoric debut, the Grammy and BRIT Award-winning band has released four full-length albums, including their most recent, 2018's acclaimed Delta. Produced by Paul Epworth, the record debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, Americana/Folk Albums, Alternative Rock Albums and Rock Albums charts-the band's third consecutive #1 debut, the largest sales week for an alternative rock album in 2018 and the sixth-largest debut among all titles last year.

In celebration of the album, the band will continue their "thrilling" (The Washington Post) worldwide Delta Tour this summer and fall including a three night stand kicking off tonightat Denver's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre as well as upcoming arena shows in Phoenix, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas, Oklahoma City and headline performances at Kaaboo Del Mar Festival and Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Continually prioritizing community-minded events, the band launched their own travelling festival, the Gentlemen of the Road Stopovers, in 2012. With a commitment to giving back to the causes the band are close to, GOTR and its fund support global charities, local programs and urgent needs with an overall emphasis on environmental sustainability. In the years since it's inception, the band has taken GOTR around the globe with weekend Stopovers in England, Ireland, the U.S. and Australia. www.mumfordandsons.com





