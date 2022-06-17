Multi-Platinum Selling Duo Sigma Release Their Highly Anticipated Second Studio Album 'Hope'

Today Multi-Platinum-selling, BRIT-Award nominated drum and bass DJ and producers Sigma (aka Cam Edwards and Joe Lenzie) release their second studio album Hope via 3Beat / Astralwerks.

Hope features previous hit singles "Find Me ft. Birdy," which thrived in a global sync for Giorgio Armani's "My Way" fragrance campaign, Silver-certified single "Anywhere," "2 Hearts" with Sam Feldt and their brilliantly uplifting anthem "Hope," which was featured in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Closing Ceremony.

Speaking about the much-anticipated album, Sigma says "It feels so good to finally be announcing our new album 'Hope' after what feels like a lifetime. It's been a while since we released songs like 'Find Me' and 'Anywhere,' but they've been such an important part of our journey we just had to include them alongside all of our new music. We're really proud of all the songs on this album and can't wait for you to hear more, and for us to be able to play them all around the world."

The duo is one of the only UK dance acts to make it big in the world of pop - achieving Gold certification status on their debut studio album Life and amassing over 1.5 billion worldwide streams - without losing relevance in the Drum and Bass scene where the London-based duo spent a decade, pre-fame.

Their success extends to their singles' collaborations, leading them to work with artists such as Paloma Faith, The Chainsmokers, Rita Ora, Quavo, Jack Savoretti and John Newman, exploring the full gamut of club and pop sounds. Their impressive resume includes seven UK certified singles [2 x Platinum, 2 x Gold and 3 x Silver], two Brit-Award nominations and becoming the first ever drum and bass act ever to headline the prestigious Royal Albert Hall. They have also sold-out headline shows at the O2 Academy Brixton and played festivals on the biggest stages in the UK and across the globe.

Where they go next, nobody knows, let alone Cam and Joe. Their lifetimes of hard graft in both underground and mainstream have taught them to expect nothing but hope for the best. Both are looking forward to restarting the Sigma machine properly, and even sarong to tentatively look forward past the next set of material and on to how they'll mature into album three further down the road.

Listen to the new single here: