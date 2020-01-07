Mr. Elevator Share 'Waiting' Video

Mr Elevator, project of Oh Sees' Tomas Dolas, released the third single, "Waiting" off of their upcoming LP, Goodbye, Blue Sky. The single premiered with The FADER and included an exclusive quote from Tomas Dolas.

"The video came from a dream I had one morning after mixing 'Waiting' the night before, I tried to find someone who could recreate it, but wasn't having any luck. I brought it up to my friend Jonny who plays bass with us, and he mentioned a friend he had who did visuals and video work and put me in touch with Marty Tzonev.

We all met up at one of my favorite spots, a Mexican restaurant next to my studio in Cypress Park (called Lupita's) and talked it over and I told Marty about the dream of this guy running endlessly towards the horizon but in the style of an old SNES racing game where the road keeps turning and the mountains are in the background and eventually this shadow-y apocalypse beast-monster-creature of wires emerges towering from the mountains and the man keeps running and running and so on and the world slowly keeps falling apart to the point of his eminent death of falling into a void and a few months later he sent a pretty much identical video of that dream. It was impressive! And a total trip to watch again."

Mr. Elevator will be performing an album release show at LA's The Echo on January 16th. The show includes performances by Automatic and LA Takedown. Tickets are $10 advance and $12 day of show. More show information is available here.

Mr. Elevator is the project of synth and keyboard zealot Tomas Dolas, keyboardist from Oh Sees and head of East Los Angeles analog recording hub "Studio 22".

With a new line up and taking a further leap into the myriad world of fuzzy guitar-less synth dreamscapes, comes their third full length release "Goodbye, Blue Sky" out via Castleface Records January 17th, 2020.

John Dwyer writes of the upcoming release: "The drum clock is docking and the night tide washes up synthesized environments woozy and recorded perfectly, in my humble opinion, Mr Elevator has risen and ascended and risen again top floor time and space, he hath bended and brain cells have been rent and spent on the wing aloft and buoyant a perfect rapid eye movement enhancer and Neuromancer.

A capsule garden soundtrack a killer live band Leslie spinning a yarn through the melodious afternoon now its twilight all is well. The most overweight bass sounds abound the crystalline organs blanket breaks and backs the whip crack of the snare is your guide here its pretty fried and boundless in its approach. For fans of Tangerine Dream, Air, Donovan (think the "Hurdy Gurdy Man" LP) The Troggs, Irmin Schmidt, Egg, Stereolab, and even early Mute records."

Watch the new music video for "Waiting" below.



Goodbye, Blue Sky - TRACKLISTING

01. Waiting

02. Love Again

03. Alone Together

04. Bamboo Forest

05. Anywhere

06. Brobdingag

07. Down

08. Kompressor

09. Sylvia

10. Patterns





