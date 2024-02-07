Mount Kimbie Announce New Album 'The Sunset Violent' & Share New Single 'Fishbrain'

Their new album will be released on April 5.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Mount Kimbie Announce New Album 'The Sunset Violent' & Share New Single 'Fishbrain'

Visionary British outfit Mount Kimbie announce their fourth studio album The Sunset Violent, releasing via Warp on April 5th.

To coincide with the announcement, the band also shares a brand new single “Fishbrain” with an accompanying video directed by Tegen Williams who the band worked with previously on the video for “Blue Train Lanes (ft. King Krule).” 

Inspired by the charcoal animations of South African artist William Kentridge, the video centers around a dystopian tale of an underground fish-scale textile factory and the mundane repetitive nature of the toil of everyday life and the labor of industry. Pre-order tickets for Mount Kimbie's upcoming world tour HERE.

The Sunset Violent picks up where Mount Kimbie's last studio album, 2017's Love What Survives left off, marrying modern indie, shoegaze and electronica seamlessly into another highly unique and forward-thinking LP from one of London's most seminal contemporary bands.

The album was written in California's Yucca Valley, a scant Western town with a history of alleged UFO sightings before being finished in London. The desert's surrealistic, auburn-tinged tones and sparse Americana landscape can be heard across each of the album's nine tracks, marrying perfectly with the album's abstract storytelling and cutting-edge songwriting to create another classic Mount Kimbie record.

Upcoming Live Dates

4/27 - Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark X

4/28 - Huxleys, Berlin, Germany X

4/29 - Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands X

4/30 - La Cigale, Paris, France X

5/2 - Les Nuits Botanique @ Halles de Schaerbeek, Brussels, Belgium 

5/3 - Roundhouse, London, England Y

5/4 - New Century, Manchester, England Y

5/5 - QMU, Glasgow, Scotland Y

5/17 - Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, USA Z

5/18 - El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles, USA Z

5/21 - Perplexiplex at Convergence Station, Denver, USA Z

5/23 - Parish, Austin, USA Z

5/25 - Lincoln Hall, Chicago, USA Z

5/28 - Axis, Toronto, Canada Z 

5/29 - Webster Hall, New York City, USA Z

Upcoming Festival Dates

May 26 – Movement Festival, Detroit, USA

May 31 - Primavera, Spain

Aug 17 - We Out Here, UK

Support from:

X: George Riley

Y: Nabihah Iqbal

Z: Chanel Beads

About Mount Kimbie

Fronted by Dominic Maker and Kai Campos, joined by long-term collaborators Andrea Balency-Béarn and Marc Pell, Mount Kimbie have spent the past fifteen years crafting a vast catalog of the most seminal, enduring, and influential music to emerge from London's vibrant music scene. Since their 2010 debut Crooks & Lovers (which topped over 30 Best Albums of the Decade list including Pitchfork, Mixmag and Resident Advisor), the band have continued to evolve across their three LP's from one of the leading names in British electronic music to also serve as vanguards of a new modern indie, most notably on their most recent full-length, 2017's Love What Survives.

Their most successful album to date, the album spawned some of Mount Kimbie's most versatile and ground-breaking work yet, including singles Blue Train Lines (feat. King Krule), Marilyn (feat. Micachu) & We Go Home Together (James Blake). The band toured extensively on the album, selling out venues around the world including The Roundhouse, Brooklyn Steel and more, influencing a raft of post-punk bands across the English capital in their wake. 

Whether selling out headline dates at clubs or venues as diverse as the Tate Modern, Barbican, & MomaPS1, not to mention playing premiere festival slots such as Primavera, Coachella, Pitchfork Chicago & Paris, Glastonbury, MELT & Club II Club to name a few, Mount Kimbie has played a pivotal role in the evolution of cutting-edge contemporary British music, cultivating an extensive and die-hard global fan base.

Not just content to rest on the laurels of their collective output, both Kai & Dom's rich sonic tapestry and compulsion to innovate have led to highly impressive solo careers as well with Kai helming a Radio1 Essential Mix alongside, selling out headline dates at Printworks, Fabric & Blitz and releasing the City Planning LP alongside an installation by Tom Shannon & long-term Mount Kimbie collaborator Frank Lebon.

Meanwhile, Dom's Grammy-nominated production work has graced releases from Travis Scott, SZA, Metro Boomin', Dave, & James Blake among others, and releasing Die Cuts alongside an accompanying film by Tyrone Lebon.

Presave/Order The Sunset Violent HERE.

Photo Credit: T-Bone Fletcher



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Garbage Announces Details of Bleed Like Me Expanded Reissue Photo
Garbage Announces Details of 'Bleed Like Me' Expanded Reissue

Bleed Like Me was a top 5 album chart hit in the UK, US, Australia, and the European Billboard chart upon its initial release in April 2005. The album featured four singles, “Why Do You Love Me,” which was a top 10 single in the UK, “Bleed Like Me” and “Sex Is Not The Enemy,” which both went on to be regulars in the band's live shows.

2
Kate Nash Signs To Kill Rock Stars & Drops New Single Change Photo
Kate Nash Signs To Kill Rock Stars & Drops New Single 'Change'

Platinum-selling recording artist and actress Kate Nash signs to esteemed label Kill Rock Stars and releases her new single “Change.” Marking an exciting new chapter in Kate's illustrious career, 'Change' is an anthem that explores the nuances of relationships and the courage to embrace transformation.

3
Sia Drops Kylie Minogue Collaboration; Releasing New Album in May Photo
Sia Drops Kylie Minogue Collaboration; Releasing New Album in May

Global pop icon Sia will release her first proper solo album in eight years – entitled Reasonable Woman. The record features guest turns from Kylie, Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton, Tierra Whack, Labrinth, Kaliii, and Jimmy Jolliff. She drops an instant smash called “Dance Alone,” created with fellow pop queen and 2024 Grammy Award winner, Kylie Minogue.

4
Billie Eilish To Receive Award At Costume Designers Guild Awards Photo
Billie Eilish To Receive Award At Costume Designers Guild Awards

Throughout her career, Eilish has used her platform across the touring, music video and events sector to highlight and celebrate innovative designers who continue to push the envelope in fashion. Whether it's using her platform to encourage major fashion houses to go fur free or wearing upcycled and sustainable designs for a better world.

More Hot Stories For You

ENHYPEN Announce Dates & Venues for U.S. Leg of 'Fate Plus' World TourENHYPEN Announce Dates & Venues for U.S. Leg of 'Fate Plus' World Tour
Garbage Announces Details of 'Bleed Like Me' Expanded ReissueGarbage Announces Details of 'Bleed Like Me' Expanded Reissue
Kate Nash Signs To Kill Rock Stars & Drops New Single 'Change'Kate Nash Signs To Kill Rock Stars & Drops New Single 'Change'
Sia Drops Kylie Minogue Collaboration; Releasing New Album in May With Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton & MoreSia Drops Kylie Minogue Collaboration; Releasing New Album in May With Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton & More

Videos

Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time'
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day Video
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day
Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
ALADDIN
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CHICAGO