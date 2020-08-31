Motion City Soundtrack Share New Merch Inspired By Latest Single

Motion City Soundtrack has shared new merch inspired by their latest single "Crooked Ways."

Calling all members of the Boombox Generation: alternative rock band Motion City Soundtrack has shared new merch inspired by their latest single "Crooked Ways."

The new pieces are available now and can be purchased here: motioncitysoundtrack.manheadmerch.com.

Released on the heels of the band's most successful tour ever, "Crooked Ways" is out now and can be streamed online via Spotify, Youtube, Apple Music, Bandcamp, and more. The song was recorded almost a decade ago and produced by Mark Hoppus, though it was nearly forgotten about until recently. Upon its release, "Crooked Ways" caught the attention of Twilight series author and longtime fan Stephenie Meyer, who shared it on her personal blog.

"That post was crazy," shares vocalist/guitarist Justin Pierre. "I remember fans telling me about her thanking us in the last book." Earlier today the band also announced their second collaboration with Legal Speed coffee roasters. The new batch of single origin beans is limited to 200 bags, with all proceeds donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. For more information, please visit: legalspeed.coffee.

Recently Motion City Soundtrack also released the remaining copies of an exclusive 7" that was available on tour earlier this year. The record features alternative versions of "Capital H" and "Mary Without Sound." Sales provide assistance to the band's touring crew as well as raise money for Save Our Stages. Fans can learn more here: www.niicethings.co/motioncitysoundtrack

Motion City Soundtrack formed in Minneapolis in 1997. Since then the band has built an extraordinary career for themselves with their unique style of indie rock meets power pop and quirkily smart lyrics that has resulted in six fan-coveted studio albums: Panic Stations (2015), Go (2012), My Dinosaur Life (2010), Even If It Kills Me (2007), Commit This to Memory (2005), and I Am The Movie (2003).

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You