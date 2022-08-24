Mother Mother's Ryan Guldemond Reveals First New Music From Solo Project Gldmth

Ryan Guldemond, songwriter and frontman for internationally acclaimed alt-rock band MOTHER MOTHER has unveiled the first new single from his upcoming solo project GLDMTH (pronounced Goldmouth).

The new music, deeply personal and introspective, springs forth as an art project conceived by Guldemond where his music, photography, videography, and poetry intersect.

The self-titled album is set for September 24th release via Warner Records and underscores Guldemond's unflinchingly honest world view and the sardonic dark humor that he is known for.

In "The People," the first track from the album, Guldemond brings the listener to a more intimate, private space. As a true multi-media project, "The People" arrives with an official lyric video, featuring Guldemond's photography and creative direction.

Of this new song, Guldemond says, "This is my favourite song on the album. The chords and the mood opened up a space where I felt like I could be really honest about who I am, which like everybody, I imagine, is a lot of different and contrasting people. 'A drugger, a drinker, a monk up on a hill in Nirvana.' I've been through all of those phases, and though I may not be living some of them out any longer, the voices of those characters are still very much alive and vocal in the darker spaces of my mind."

Watch the lyric video here: