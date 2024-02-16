Mother Mother Release New Album 'Grief Chapter'

Canada's biggest alt-rock export, Mother Mother, have released their highly anticipated album Grief Chapter. The album marks a new era in the group's constantly evolving story, kickstarted by an organic groundswell of young, passionate fans who have all found community in the band's songs.

Sonically, Grief Chapter's twelve songs are some of Mother Mother's most dynamic. Lead singer Ryan Guldemond says "We've been playing the biggest stages of our career over the last few years, feeling more like a high energy rock band than we've ever felt. It's natural, I think, that this charged frequency found its way into the record.

In the studio, our instinct was to make things hit hard and feel powerful, and the band as a whole felt very honed to execute in this way."

With Grief Chapter's release, the group also shared a new video for “Explode!” — watch it HERE.

Guldemond says of the track “This song is about the desire to live so fully that one becomes overzealous and manic about it. There's a fear-based element within striving so hard: fear of death, fear of time running out, and fear of not doing enough. Thus, we end up doing too much and, in turn, getting tired, losing our ability to be present, and ultimately never finding peace.“

Mother Mother will celebrate the release of Grief Chapter by kicking off the European leg of their 2024 world tour. These dates comprise an extensive 31-date tour of Europe that includes stops in London, Paris, Madrid, Milan, Barcelona and more. The band then joins Cavetown for a massive North American co-headline tour this summer, with Destroy Boys supporting.

The North American dates begin June 7 in Phoenix, and then take the band through boutique amphitheaters from coast-to-coast, hitting famed venues like Red Rocks in Colorado, with stops at Toronto's Bud Stage, Vancouver's Rogers Arena, along with American shows in Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, New York, Chicago, and more. More tour dates will be announced throughout the year, including stops in South America, Mexico and Australia.

Comprised of Ryan Guldemond (vocals, guitar), Molly Guldemond (vocals, keys), Jasmin Parkin (vocals, keys), Ali Siadat (drums) and Mike Young (bass), Mother Mother have seen truly remarkable growth over the past three years. 2022 catapulted Mother Mother into a new stratosphere of universal success following the release of their 8th studio album INSIDE.

Making a major impact, Mother Mother have quietly become one of 21st century rock's brightest rising acts. Thus far, Mother Mother have tallied a staggering 6.9 billion global streams and 3.9 billion views across YouTube. Their 2021 album, INSIDE, piled up 300 million streams, and they regularly attract over 7.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify in addition to reaching an audience of nearly 9 million total followers.

MOTHER MOTHER 2024 TOUR DATES

EUROPE:

Feb 17 Sheffield, UK Network (SOLD OUT)

Feb 18 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

Feb 20 Glasgow, UK Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

Feb 22 Dublin, IE 3Olympia Theatre

Feb 23 Dublin, IE 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Feb 25 Newcastle, UK O2 City Hall Newcastle

Feb 28 Leeds, UK O2 Academy Leeds

Feb 29 London, UK Troxy

Mar 3 Nottingham, UK Rock City

Mar 4 Cardiff, UK Cardiff University Students Union (SOLD OUT)

Mar 5 Brighton, UK Brighton Dome

Mar 7 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

Mar 10 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique

Mar 12 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

Mar 13 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

Mar 14 Paris, FR L'OLYMPIA

Mar 16 Madrid, ES Palacio Vistalegre

Mar 17 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz

Mar 19 Milan, IT Fabrique

Mar 20 Zürich, CH Komplex 457

Mar 22 Luxembourg City, LU den Atelier

Mar 23 Munich, DE TonHalle München (SOLD OUT)

Mar 24 Prague, CZ Forum Karlin

Mar 26 Warsaw, PL Klub Stodola (SOLD OUT)

Mar 27 Berlin, DE Columbiahalle

Mar 28 Hamburg, DE Grosse Freiheit

Mar 30 Cologne, DE Palladium

Apr 2 Copenhagen, DK VEGA

Apr 3 Oslo, NO Sentrum Scene (SOLD OUT)

Apr 4 Stockholm, SE Fryshuset

Apr 6 Helsinki, FI House of Culture

NORTH AMERICA:

June 7 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

June 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Torch

June 9 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

June 11 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek

June 14 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

June 15 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

June 16 - Seattle, WA - Seattle Zoo

June 18 - Salt Lake City, UT Granary Live

June 20 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 22 - Dallas, TX - - South Side Ballroom

June 23 - Austin, TX - - Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park

June 25 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

June 28 - Miami, FL - - FPL Solar Amphitheater

June 29 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

June 30 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

July 2 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

July 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann

July 5 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July 7 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 9 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 10 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 12 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 13 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island