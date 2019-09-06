Moscoman's Disco Halal Label Launches Singles Club

Moscoman's Disco Halal imprint has announced the launch of the Disco Halal Singles Club, a digital service that will focus on helping propel the careers of exciting, new artists and producers. Updated monthly, the Disco Halal Singles Club will showcase unique sounds from around the world.



Talking about the new venture, which will be available as a subscription service via Bandcamp as well as via all other key digital platforms, Moscoman says, "I wanted Disco Halal to have an outlet like this, a great opportunity for us to promote and shine a light on amazing new music from young unknown artists. The Disco Halal Singles Club gives us exactly that. We hope you enjoy it."



The first selection of releases includes high-octane synth wave melody 'Ananda' from Goom Gum and atrance-inspired cut 'Jado' from 8Kays & Postig which demonstrates the depth and far-reaching soundscapes of the label.



Based in Berlin, but firmly rooted in the diverse and forward-facing musical scene of Tel Aviv, Disco Halal label hails from beneath the minarets of the Holy Land. The imprint exists to present a tightly-knit and growing community of musicians and producers, each transmitting their unique musical identity, yet each united by a unique sensibility, as well as a harmonious balance of rhythm and experimentation.



Encompassing elements of downtempo, new-wave and alternative pop, stitched together with a leftfield dancefloor throb, Disco Halal's back-catalogue, filled with efforts from the likes of Simple Symmetry, The Organism and Moscoman himself, has seen the imprint rapidly emerging from the once-overlooked nightlife and club scene of Tel Aviv into the worldwide spectrum.



The Disco Halal Singles Club is set to launch on September 6th.





