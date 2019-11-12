Mortimer To Release Debut EP 'Fight The Fight' on Friday, 11/15

Mortimer's new EP Fight The Fight is the highly anticipated release featuring the up-and-coming roots star working closely with GRAMMY-nominated producer Winta James. Following very notable guest appearances on the last two Protoje albums, including the GRAMMY-nominated A Matter Of Time, Mortimer is set to reveal the most powerful sides of his musical personality with this stellar 6-track project, set for November 15 release via Easy Star Records. (This will be a digital release, followed by a CD and vinyl version in early January.) Fight The Fight features live musicianship, top notch production, and emotive lyricism that combine to create a fresh sound, breathing new life into soulful roots reggae. The EP glides from hard-hitting drum and bass to seductive lovers rock, to spiritually conscious soul-reggae, as Mortimer's haunting, melismatic, honey-sweet vocals narrate his deeply personal stories with touching vulnerability and openness.

Mortimer's first two singles from the EP already made waves in the reggae world, including "Careful," which was championed by BBC Radio's David Rodigan and selected by Apple Music Editors as one of only two Jamaican records to be featured on their "Best of 2018" Editorial Playlist. "Lightning,"released in July, quickly became a summer anthem as a classic down-tempo reggae love song with a modern update. The endearing video directed by Pete Beng was premiered at The Fader and has close to 500,000 views and quickly rising.



The title track "Fight The Fight," which is inspired by Bob Marley and the Wailers, is a spiritually conscious soul reggae tune that highlights Mortimer's social concerns and Rastafarian spirit. "Misery" is a contemporary spin on the one-drop reggae song, a slightly funky yet melancholy record which features acoustic guitar. "Style & Grace" is an ode to the Queen in his life. Horns, guitar, and heavy bass lay the foundation to this R&B/lovers' rock confection in which Mortimer pledges to honor and match his partner's majesty. "No Lies"rounds out the dynamic EP as a cheeky and seductive banter. Laced with a bouncy hook over a melodious beat that blends aggressive drums of a hip-hop influence with a funky rub-a-dub bass line and moody R&B guitars. Mortimer sings to the ladies on this one. Protoje fans will recognize the riddim from being used on A Matter Of Time's hit song "Bout Noon."



"We all fight or have had to fight different battles in life," says Mortimer. "Even if we all experience differently, we can all relate in some way or another to that feeling. All in the name of staying alive, we fight. Inspiration comes from all around - my relationship with my wife, my relationship with others around me, my relationship with this world, but to be inspired you have to open your heart - much wider than you do your eyes. Seeing and feeling go hand in hand yet are so different from each other. We must seek not only to be inspired but to inspire as well."



He adds, "This body of work is a piece of where my mind and heart are at. I'm grateful for being able to work with such a great producer (Winta James) and manager (Claire Osman). Working with Winta James has been really great so far. I think we have something special together musically and I really am excited to see what the future holds as we continue to take our time to feel the music we're creating so others can feel it as well."



Mortimer enthusiastically concludes, "Through my music I hope to uplift my brothers and sisters around me - at home and abroad - to contribute to a uniting of people."

Tracklisting:

Careful

Lightning

Misery

Fight The Fight

Style & Grace

No Lies





