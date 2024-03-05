Morgan Wade Releases Brand New Single '2AM In London'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville-based singer & songwriter Morgan Wade has never shied from the truth, earning accolades from fans and critics alike for her honesty. She returns with more candour than ever on her latest release, 2AM in London'.

The solemn, solo-written track – produced by Wade's bandleader Clint Wells – is punctuated with plaintive wails from a steel guitar and aches with confessional lyricism. Laced with melancholy and unwelcome truths, ‘2AM in London' makes clear that sometimes home is more than a map dot, and all we need.

The sombre, sparse ballad signifies the beginning of Wade's next chapter following the release of her second album, Psychopath, in 2023. The album went on to be named one of the year's best by Rolling Stone, New York Times, and more. No Depression declared, “With Psychopath, Morgan Wade continues to display her versatility, crafting accessible narratives while reveling in textbook hooks. The album highlights her broadening range and skillful integrations of country, rock, and pop elements.”

A Virginia native, Wade has broken away from the pack to become one of country music's most compelling voices. Possessed with a raw and unflinching vocal anchored by a perfect tinge of twang; the rare ability to pen honest portraits of some of life's most precious, painful and unpredictable moments; and an onstage vulnerability that so seamlessly breaks down the wall between fan and artist, Wade has quickly made her mark on the music world.



Her scathingly honest and raw 2021 debut album Reckless topped Rolling Stone's Best Country Albums of the year list and introduced Wade as a once-in-a-generation songwriter. Her follow-up, Psychopath, earned acclaim from The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, People, Nashville Lifestyles, Billboard, Garden & Gun, and many more. A Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, Wade has earned nominations for ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Americana Music Association Emerging Act of the Year, and CMT Breakthrough Female Video of the Year.