By: Jan. 22, 2024

Morgan Saint Unveils New Single 'End of Time'; Confirms New Body of Work in the Works

Morgan Saint has released her first single of 2024, the luscious and haunting track titled "End Of Time," written and produced by Morgan herself. The song comes with an official music video, also out today, and directed by Morgan and her wife Carley Ridersleeve, and filmed in their home-town of Mattituck, NY.

Speaking about the new track, Morgan reveals, "I'm very curious, in constant pursuit of what lies beyond the veil. What is love? I don't know the answer to that, and that's what keeps me obsessed. Love is the only thing I know to be true, yet gives me hope in the unknown and the inconceivable. 'End Of Time' is an ode to love and my belief that it transcends time and space."

"End Of Time" arrives after the release of Morgan's brilliant return track "Did You Lose Your Heart?," last year which V Magazine praised, for its "gorgeous vocals" and "catchy synth beats" which "captivate and draw listeners into her innermost thoughts," and it's equally spellbinding and heartfelt follow up, "It Hurts To Be Human," which Billboard lauded as "sparkling," proclaiming "the tension between Saint's sorrow and her self-produced, happily chattering track helps 'It Hurts To Be Human' levitate above other dance floor cuts of its ilk, particularly when the song arrives at its elastic breakdown."

Born and raised in New York, the singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, director, and designer disregards any and all boundaries when it comes to making music. Simultaneously, her unabashed and unrestrained honesty instantly connects to listeners with her refreshing and vulnerable post-punk synth-pop sound. After piling up tens of millions of streams and earning acclaim from critics all over the world, Morgan Saint invites listeners in with this new era and series of independent singles to come.

With the promise of a new body of work on the way this year, stay tuned for more news coming soon.

"End Of Time" is out everywhere now. Watch the official music video:



