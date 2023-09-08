Morgan Saint Releases Latest Single 'It Hurts to Be Human'

Morgan Saint follows her brilliant return track “Did You Lose Your Heart?” with another spellbinding and heartfelt gem, “It Hurts To Be Human,” out everywhere today. Written and produced by Morgan Saint, the track marks a new era for the multi-talented artist, and comes with an official music video directed by Morgan Saint and her wife, Carley Ridersleeve.

Speaking about the new song, Morgan reveals, “The title really speaks for itself…sometimes it just hurts to be human. This song is me fresh out of a painful relationship. I made the mistake of putting someone’s feelings and needs in front of my own. I’m picking myself up and dusting myself off. Out of every heartbreak comes a new beginning, so in essence it’s really a rebirth.”

Last week, Morgan released a mesmerizing live performance video of “Did You Lose Your Heart,” filmed during the last days of summer, at dusk off the coast of Long Island, featuring Morgan illuminated against the Atlantic ocean and sky.

Born and raised in New York, the singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, director and designer disregards any and all boundaries when it comes to making music. Simultaneously, her unabashed and unrestrained honesty instantly connects to listeners with her refreshing and vulnerable post-punk synth-pop sound. After piling up tens of millions of streams and earning acclaim from critics all over the world, Morgan Saint invites listeners in with this new era and series of independent singles to come.

Following her decision to leave the major label system, the pandemic struck when Morgan and her wife decided to leave Manhattan for the remote shores of the North Fork of Long Island to write and record. Beyond a life partner, Morgan found the ultimate creative collaborator during this time, and together they have brought the entire vision for this chapter to life—not only engineering, producing, and recording the music, but also styling the looks and directing, shooting, editing, and even coloring the music videos.

“This is two girls doing everything ourselves,” she smiles. “That’s a huge part of the story. Being a female producer and all-around creative, I’ve seen how gender can be a struggle in this industry. I’d love to have a small part in encouraging a space for more women to be artists, producers, and writers.” She concludes. “This is really the first chapter. I’m trusting the process. I care so tenderly for this music. I hope it can keep you company when you’re feeling low, and coast in your tailwinds when you’re flying. That’s why I listen to music.”

Watch the new music video here: