Morgan Reese Releases 'dating montage,' From Upcoming Debut EP

Morgan Reese is thrilled to announce her debut EP Letters From The Invisible Girl!, out Febraury 17th via EMPIRE. With the EP announcement comes the release of her new single "dating montage,".

The track is the latest single from the 19 yo Bay Area native, joining the previously released singles "not cool anymore," and "Invisible Girl!" which came paired with the visually captivating Kimber-Lee Alston directed music video.

Still making her way through college, Reese has already been featured as one of Buzzfeed's "20 Black Indie Artists You Should Add to Your Playlist," and spotlighted by Brooklyn Vegan and Consequence, who praised her "confessional lyricism" and wrote, "if 'not cool anymore,' is any indication, the 19-year old is certainly putting her heartbreak to good use."

"'dating montage,' is a pop song for the hopelessly romantic serial dater whose biggest fear, unfortunately, is commitment," explains Reese. "I struggle with commitment issues myself, and like to date new people without things getting too serious. I wrote this song as a self-call out, and as an anthem for those who feel the same way. My favorite romantic comedies are from the '90s and early 2000s, so production-wise I wanted to make it sound like a song that could be in a movie from that time. The strings and accompanying vocals give the song a dreamy vibe, similar to the dream all of us hopeless romantics have of somebody one day appearing on our balcony to profess their undying love to us."

On her debut EP, Letters From The Invisible Girl! 19-year old Morgan Reese invites you into a world where you're the keen (and only) observer of your life. Written and produced solely by Reese herself, these tracks are imbued with a saccharine ferocity to paint the picture of The Invisible Girl as she battles the antagonists of everyday life as a teenager. Reese describes the lead track as "an ode to everyone who has ever felt they've gone unnoticed. It's for everyone who has ever walked into a room and been ignored or got bumped into with no apology."

Based in the Bay Area, Reese employs tongue-in-cheek imagery as familiar as Trader Joe's ("joe,") and romcoms ("dating montage,") to weave her experiences into vignettes of a sonic fabric. Reese's continued exploration into taking agency and becoming the super-heroine you need reminds us "It's never too late for us to become the superhero in our own story." Fleeting crushes, missed glances, and self reflection work in harmony to establish Reese as an exciting, emerging artist with a refreshing take on the recognizable.

"I wrote all of these songs alone in my dorm room during my freshman year of college," relates Reese, "and I feel like they give a unique firsthand perspective on things people my age may be feeling or going through. This EP truly feels like a collection of letters telling my story. Each song on Letters From The Invisible Girl! was hand written in my journal and has special place in my heart. I hope everyone who listens can connect with it in some way."

Listen to the new single here: