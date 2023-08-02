Morgan Evans Adds Third & Final Newcastle Show to 'Life Upside Down Tour' This August & September

Responding to unprecedented demand, Morgan Evans has added a third Newcastle show to his anticipated Life Upside Down Australia and New Zealand tour this August and September.

Evans will now play back-to-back hometown shows at Newcastle Civic Theatre on Monday 4 September (just announced) and Tuesday 5 September (sold out), along with a third and final night on Saturday 9 September. The tour now tallies a mammoth fourteen antipodean shows, with multiple sold out dates across Australia.

The Life Upside Down Tour will head to Brisbane, Canberra and Newcastle, before jumping the pond to Auckland on Thursday 7 September. Evans will then return to Australia for a second night in Brisbane, along with performances in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. During the run, the country-pop sensation will make his Sydney Opera House debut on Tuesday 12 September and Wednesday 13 September.

Tickets for the new Newcastle show will go on sale to the General Public on Friday 4 August at 10am AEST. All other tickets are on sale now.

Visit frontiertouring.com/morganevans for tickets and further information.

With a dynamic live performance that has been called “electric” by Off The Record and celebrated as “triumphant… with the perfect amount of energy and fun” by Entertainment Focus, the Nashville-via-Newcastle chart topper last headlined shows around Australia in 2019 as part of his world tour. He will return down under following a run of North American dates, and just a year on from his spectacular CMC Rocks QLD 2022 appearance, which saw him headline the sold-out event alongside Kane Brown and Brad Paisley.

Evans’ hugely successful second studio album THINGS THAT WE DRINK TO earnt him a spot on Billboard’s Country Artists to Watch list in 2018, with lead single ‘Day Drunk’ achieving 4x Platinum status in Australia and becoming a staple at commercial radio. Evans achieved his first No.1 on the US Country Chart with hit track ‘Kiss Somebody’ which also went 3x Platinum here in Australia and topped the Australian Country Airplay Chart for 25 weeks.

His latest EP, Life Upside Down (Warner Music) is a project that hits home for the singer-songwriter, and is a poetic timeline of the last year. The EP received rave reviews from fans and critics, including deeply raw, viral single ‘Over For You’ connecting “so strongly with fans around the world (Music & Tour News).

Morgan will be joined on his Australia and New Zealand tour* by 2x Golden Guitar winner, James Johnston. Hailing from Wingham NSW, James has had a mammoth couple of years performing on some of country music's biggest stages, and is gearing up to play his new single, 'We Grew Up On' for live audiences around the country.

This August and September, Evans is bringing the songs of Life Upside Down to the stage, returning home for what promises to be a string of incredible live shows across Australia and New Zealand.

MORGAN EVANS LIFE UPSIDE DOWN TOUR

WITH SPECIAL GUEST JAMES JOHNSTON*

AUGUST & SEPTEMBER 2023

Presented by Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring & Potts Entertainment

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE | NEW SHOW ONLY

Begins: Friday 4 August (10am AEST)

ALL OTHER SHOWS ON SALE NOW!

frontiertouring.com/morganevans

THURSDAY 31 AUGUST

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD (18+)

ticketmaster.com.au

SATURDAY 2 SEPTEMBER

Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT (Lic. All Ages)

SOLD OUT

MONDAY 4 SEPTEMBER

Newcastle Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

NEW SHOW, JUST ANNOUNCED!

civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

TUESDAY 5 SEPTEMBER

Newcastle Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

SOLD OUT

THURSDAY 7 SEPTEMBER

Powerstation | Auckland, NZ (18+)

ticketmaster.co.nz

SATURDAY 9 SEPTEMBER

Newcastle Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

SOLD OUT

MONDAY 11 SEPTEMBER

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD (18+)

SOLD OUT

TUESDAY 12 SEPTEMBER

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall | Sydney, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

SOLD OUT

WEDNESDAY 13 SEPTEMBER

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall | Sydney, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

sydneyoperahouse.com

THURSDAY 14 SEPTEMBER

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC (Lic. All Ages)

ticketmaster.com.au

FRIDAY 15 SEPTEMBER

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC (Lic. All Ages)

SOLD OUT

SUNDAY 17 SEPTEMBER

Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA (18+)

moshtix.com.au

TUESDAY 19 SEPTEMBER

The Astor Theatre | Perth, WA (18+)

SOLD OUT

WEDNESDAY 20 SEPTEMBER

The Astor Theatre | Perth, WA (18+)

ticketek.com.au

*James Johnston performing on all dates excluding Sydney Opera House

Photo: Chady Awad