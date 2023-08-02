Morgan Evans Adds Third & Final Newcastle Show to 'Life Upside Down Tour' This August & September

Tickets for the new Newcastle show will go on sale to the General Public on Friday 4 August at 10am AEST.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 1 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 2 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Wil Photo 3 The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 4 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+

Morgan Evans Adds Third & Final Newcastle Show to 'Life Upside Down Tour' This August & September

Responding to unprecedented demand, Morgan Evans has added a third Newcastle show to his anticipated Life Upside Down Australia and New Zealand tour this August and September.  

Evans will now play back-to-back hometown shows at Newcastle Civic Theatre on Monday 4 September (just announced) and Tuesday 5 September (sold out), along with a third and final night on Saturday 9 September. The tour now tallies a mammoth fourteen antipodean shows, with multiple sold out dates across Australia.   

The Life Upside Down Tour will head to Brisbane, Canberra and Newcastle, before jumping the pond to Auckland on Thursday 7 September. Evans will then return to Australia for a second night in Brisbane, along with performances in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. During the run, the country-pop sensation will make his Sydney Opera House debut on Tuesday 12 September and Wednesday 13 September. 

Tickets for the new Newcastle show will go on sale to the General Public on Friday 4 August at 10am AEST.  All other tickets are on sale now. 

Visit frontiertouring.com/morganevans for tickets and further information.  

With a dynamic live performance that has been called “electric” by Off The Record and celebrated as “triumphant… with the perfect amount of energy and fun” by Entertainment Focus, the Nashville-via-Newcastle chart topper last headlined shows around Australia in 2019 as part of his world tour. He will return down under following a run of North American dates, and just a year on from his spectacular CMC Rocks QLD 2022 appearance, which saw him headline the sold-out event alongside Kane Brown and Brad Paisley.  

Evans’ hugely successful second studio album THINGS THAT WE DRINK TO earnt him a spot on Billboard’s Country Artists to Watch list in 2018, with lead single ‘Day Drunk’ achieving 4x Platinum status in Australia and becoming a staple at commercial radio. Evans achieved his first No.1 on the US Country Chart with hit track ‘Kiss Somebody’ which also went 3x Platinum here in Australia and topped the Australian Country Airplay Chart for 25 weeks. 

His latest EP, Life Upside Down (Warner Music) is a project that hits home for the singer-songwriter, and is a poetic timeline of the last year. The EP received rave reviews from fans and critics, including deeply raw, viral single ‘Over For You’ connecting “so strongly with fans around the world (Music & Tour News).   

Morgan will be joined on his Australia and New Zealand tour* by 2x Golden Guitar winner, James Johnston. Hailing from Wingham NSW, James has had a mammoth couple of years performing on some of country music's biggest stages, and is gearing up to play his new single, 'We Grew Up On' for live audiences around the country.  

This August and September, Evans is bringing the songs of Life Upside Down to the stage, returning home for what promises to be a string of incredible live shows across Australia and New Zealand. 

MORGAN EVANS LIFE UPSIDE DOWN TOUR

WITH SPECIAL GUEST JAMES JOHNSTON*
AUGUST & SEPTEMBER 2023
Presented by Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring & Potts Entertainment 

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE | NEW SHOW ONLY
Begins: Friday 4 August (10am AEST) 

ALL OTHER SHOWS ON SALE NOW!
frontiertouring.com/morganevans 

THURSDAY 31 AUGUST
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD (18+)
ticketmaster.com.au 

SATURDAY 2 SEPTEMBER
Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT (Lic. All Ages)
SOLD OUT

MONDAY 4 SEPTEMBER
Newcastle Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW (Lic. All Ages)
NEW SHOW, JUST ANNOUNCED!
civictheatrenewcastle.com.au  

TUESDAY 5 SEPTEMBER
Newcastle Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW (Lic. All Ages)
SOLD OUT

THURSDAY 7 SEPTEMBER
Powerstation | Auckland, NZ (18+)
ticketmaster.co.nz  

SATURDAY 9 SEPTEMBER
Newcastle Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW (Lic. All Ages)
SOLD OUT 

MONDAY 11 SEPTEMBER
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD (18+)
SOLD OUT 

TUESDAY 12 SEPTEMBER
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall | Sydney, NSW (Lic. All Ages)
SOLD OUT  

WEDNESDAY 13 SEPTEMBER
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall | Sydney, NSW (Lic. All Ages)
sydneyoperahouse.com 

THURSDAY 14 SEPTEMBER
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC (Lic. All Ages)
ticketmaster.com.au  

FRIDAY 15 SEPTEMBER
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC (Lic. All Ages)
SOLD OUT  

SUNDAY 17 SEPTEMBER
Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA (18+)
moshtix.com.au 

TUESDAY 19 SEPTEMBER
The Astor Theatre | Perth, WA (18+)
SOLD OUT 

WEDNESDAY 20 SEPTEMBER
The Astor Theatre | Perth, WA (18+)
ticketek.com.au 

*James Johnston performing on all dates excluding Sydney Opera House 

Photo: Chady Awad



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Justin Hayward Coming to New York in October Photo
Justin Hayward Coming to New York in October

Having chalked up over fifty years at the peak of the music and entertainment industry, Justin Hayward’s voice has been heard the world over.  Known principally as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the Moody Blues, his is an enduring talent that has helped to define the times in which he worked.

2
Ballyhoo! Unveils 9th Full-Length Album Shellshock Photo
Ballyhoo! Unveils 9th Full-Length Album 'Shellshock'

The album showcases Ballyhoo!'s signature sound while embracing fresh and innovative influences from their featured collaborators. The Elovators, Hirie, Iya Terra, Tropidelic, Bumpin Uglies and Kyle Smith, have each left their distinct mark on the album, adding their own flair and musical prowess to the mix.

3
Redlight Drops Bass Weapon Drop Down (Feat. Shanique Marie) Photo
Redlight Drops Bass Weapon Drop 'Down (Feat. Shanique Marie)'

A staple of the early two-step, garage, dubstep, and minimal techno of the early 2010s, Redlight is a formidable and recognizable force in electronic music and beyond. Influenced by the thriving Bristol club scene of the early 90s, the DJ and producer spent the first ten years of his career finding success in the D&B world under the alias Clipz.

4
Caleb & Leann Tackle the Theme of Addiction in New Single Photo
Caleb & Leann Tackle the Theme of Addiction in New Single

“Mostly Whiskey,” the newest release by country duo Caleb & Leann, portrays the pain of addiction and the hope of recovery. Written by the duo alongside songwriting veterans Neal Coty and Brian Maher, this release follows their first three singles, “She Drives”, “List of Things”, and “The Good, the Bad, and the In Between.” 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay Bring Their 'Off Her Chops' Podcast to Premier Streaming NetworkCassie Lee and Jessica McKay Bring Their 'Off Her Chops' Podcast to Premier Streaming Network
Badsista Lands on Tratratrax With 'Gueto Club' Plus Remixes From Batu and DJ MarfoxBadsista Lands on Tratratrax With 'Gueto Club' Plus Remixes From Batu and DJ Marfox
Video: Fisher Shares Martial Arts-Themed Music Video for Summer Anthem 'Take It Off' With AATIGVideo: Fisher Shares Martial Arts-Themed Music Video for Summer Anthem 'Take It Off' With AATIG
Fantasy Records Announces 25th Anniversary Edition of Susan Tedeschi's 'Just Won't Burn'Fantasy Records Announces 25th Anniversary Edition of Susan Tedeschi's 'Just Won't Burn'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
ALADDIN