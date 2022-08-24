More Kicks Unveil New Song from Upcoming Full Length

'Punch Drunk' is the second album from London-based trio More Kicks, to be released on September 16th on Dirtnap Records (USA) and Stardumb Records (EU).

The band's self-titled debut album was a concise and ragged lesson in pop songwriting dripping in melody, cynicism and energy.

'Punch Drunk' marks a new era for the band. Heavier, more expansive, more twists and turns. It veers from sparkling harmonies to fearsome riffing in the blink of eye, with never a second wasted. As with the first record, it was recorded live on to 2" tape. It's bottled lightning and the sound of a band firing on all cylinders.

James Sullivan (Sulli) - vox/guitar; Kris Hood - drums; Paolo Mantovani - bass/vox have cooked up a rare alchemy. The result: a More Kicks song can touch on classic 60s garage, 70s NYC rock and roll, jagged 90s guitar pop - all wrapped in a razor sharp bundle. A glance backwards and a decisive step forwards.

"When the world collapsed in 2020, I realised more than ever how much I rely on music and More Kicks," says Sulli. "This album became a total obsession and a lifeline. Stuck in one place, the songs all came from heartbreak, frustration, anger, hope. It feels like a unique set of circumstances that produced this record and I'm really proud of what we've done."

Watch the new music video here: