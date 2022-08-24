Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
More Kicks Unveil New Song from Upcoming Full Length

The band's new album will be released on September 16.

Aug. 24, 2022  

'Punch Drunk' is the second album from London-based trio More Kicks, to be released on September 16th on Dirtnap Records (USA) and Stardumb Records (EU).

The band's self-titled debut album was a concise and ragged lesson in pop songwriting dripping in melody, cynicism and energy.

'Punch Drunk' marks a new era for the band. Heavier, more expansive, more twists and turns. It veers from sparkling harmonies to fearsome riffing in the blink of eye, with never a second wasted. As with the first record, it was recorded live on to 2" tape. It's bottled lightning and the sound of a band firing on all cylinders.

James Sullivan (Sulli) - vox/guitar; Kris Hood - drums; Paolo Mantovani - bass/vox have cooked up a rare alchemy. The result: a More Kicks song can touch on classic 60s garage, 70s NYC rock and roll, jagged 90s guitar pop - all wrapped in a razor sharp bundle. A glance backwards and a decisive step forwards.

"When the world collapsed in 2020, I realised more than ever how much I rely on music and More Kicks," says Sulli. "This album became a total obsession and a lifeline. Stuck in one place, the songs all came from heartbreak, frustration, anger, hope. It feels like a unique set of circumstances that produced this record and I'm really proud of what we've done."

Watch the new music video here:




