More Kicks Announces New 7' for Dirtnap Records and Stardumb Records

More Kicks is back with a new video for the first single from their upcoming album (see New Noise premiere). You can buy the 3-song 7" single now and their new LP, "Punch Drunk", will be released on September 16th.

London three-piece More Kicks return to the fray with a brand new 7" single 'Animal', co-released on Dirtnap Records (USA) and Stardumb Records (EU)! Slinky, beefy and interminably catchy, 'Animal' is the first single from the band's second record 'Punch Drunk', also out on Dirtnap and Stardumb in September 2022. The video for "Animal" was shot by Luke Baker and edited by James Sullivan.

The 7" features two exclusive new B-sides 'The Wind Up' (think 'White Light White Heat' fed through a meat processor) and 'Ten Miles High' (Alex Chilton strolling across Abbey Road) and is out on August 5th.

"Punch Drunk", their upcoming album, marks a new era for the band. Heavier, more expansive, more twists and turns. It veers from sparkling harmonies to fearsome riffing in the blink of eye, with never a second wasted. As with the first record, it was recorded live on to 2" tape. It's bottled lightning and the sound of a band firing on all cylinders.

Watch the "Animal" music video here: