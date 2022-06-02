Moore Kismet Remixes ILLENIUM & Tori Kelly

The excitement about Moore Kismet's new single "Wasteland" has been incredible! Last Friday, them featured the track in their Queer Music Monthly alongside Hayley Kiyoko and G-Flip calling them a "..visionary new artist..," BlackBook Mag featured the video, writing, "_..it feels like a possible breakout single for the rising queer DJ/producer, who has been decisively challenging the baseball-capped, cisgender male stereotype of the contemporary dance culture,_" Billboard Pride featured the song in their First Out roundup noting "Moore Kismet is ready for their breakout moment," and This Song is Sick raved about the single and called Kismet "a light of inspiration."

Since breaking out in 2019 at the age of 14, Moore Kismet has become an influential voice of the LGBTQ+ creative community. In 2020, Paper Magazine included them in their "8 Trans and Queer Artists on Dance Music's LGBTQ+ History," Billboard Pride caught up with Kismet for Black History Month this year where they shared "5 Black Creators Who Keep Inspiring Their Music," and just this spring Kismet was one of the "changemakers" interviewed for NPR's The Takeaway series Black.Queer.Rising where they spoke to them about "...how they're taking the dance and electronic music industry by storm."

Moore Kismet just graduated High School this week and is gearing up for the June 24th release of their debut album UNIVERSE. The combination of Kismet and the equally influential Carlie Hanson on "Wasteland" makes this latest single a powerful and impressive addition to Kismet's recent singles "Parallel Heartbreak (ft. Pauline Herr)," "Call of the Unicorn" and "Rumor (ft. WYN)" - all of which will all be featured on UNIVERSE. Kismet is also excited to be doing a set at OUTLOUD Fest in LA this Friday as well as playing their first Bonnaroo on the 18th. All confirmed dates are below.

Listen to the new remixes here:

Confirmed Moore Kismet Tour Dates

6/3 @ OUTLOUD Music Festival in West Hollywood, CA

6/10 @ Camp Nowhere in Austin, TX

6/11 @ Camp Nowhere in Dallas, TX

6/18 @ Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN

6/19 @ Beyond Wonderland in George, WA

6/24 @ Electric Forest in Rothbury, MI

6/26 @ Pride In The Park in Chicago, IL

7/9 @ FVDED in the Park in Holland Park, BC

7/16 @ Tomorrowland in Boom, Belgium

7/17 @ Lollapalooza Paris in Paris, France

7/29 @ Hard Summer in Los Angeles, CA

8/6-7 @ Moonrise in Baltimore, MD

9/3 @ Electric Zoo in New York, NY

9/24 @ Bite This! Block Party Tour in Tempe Junction, AZ