Moore Kismet Announces NYC Headline Show
The show will be at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY on December 10th.
Rising 17-year-old producer, songwriter, composer, and DJ Moore Kismet (they/them) brings their 2022 headline tour to NYC for a show at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY on December 10th.
The groundbreaking young artist has been on the road all year in support of their boundary pushing debut album UNIVERSE - out now via Thrive Music. This is Moore Kismet's first ever US headline tour that has been coupled with some notable festival plays, several shows with JAUZ and a November 9th Red Rocks date with Slander.
Moore Kismet has been wowing fans in the live world for a few years now thanks to numerous festival plays including Lollapalooza and EDC Vegas last year where they were the youngest artist to ever perform at 16-years-old. They were also recruited as support on select dates by top electronic acts Alison Wonderland, JAUZ, and ILLENIUM. Other Moore Kismet "firsts" this year include their debut at Coachella and Bonnaroo and becoming the youngest artist to play Tomorrowland in Belgium this past summer.
Born Omar Davis, the alias Moore Kismet (meaning "more than fate") is a representation of Omar that expresses their continual creative journey. Their unique production style and stage presence is anything but predictable which has set Moore Kismet apart from the crowd.
The non-binary pansexual musical prodigy has become an outspoken voice for the LGBTQ+ community and ensures an inclusive and safe space for fans to enjoy themselves. Along the way, they have been dropping incendiary tracks, topped numerous playlists and racked up accolades from the press. UNIVERSE has been met with commercial and critical acclaim including being featured on Spotify's Time Square billboard in NYC on release day.
Catch Moore Kismet on Tour this Fall/Winter
Oct 28 @ Get Freaky in Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 29 @ Escape Halloween NOS Events Center in San Bernadino, CA
Nov 5 @ Believe Music Hall in Atlanta, GA^
Nov 9 @ Red Rocks (w/Slander) in Morrison, CO
Nov 18 @ Venue ATX in Austin, TX^
Dec 9 @ RITZ Tampa in Tampa FL^
Dec 10 @ Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY^
^Headline Date
From This Author - Michael Major
October 25, 2022
The nominations were announced live from Cipriani Wall Street by Emmy-nominated star of Pose and American Horror Story on FX, and now as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway, Angelica Ross. Ross was joined by Jeffrey Sharp, award-winning film producer and the Executive Director of The Gotham.
Karen E Laine to Host GOOD BONES: BETTER YARD on HGTV
October 25, 2022
Karen E Laine, a Master Gardener and co-star of the HGTV hit series Good Bones, will pursue her true passion of renovating clients’ outdoor spaces to reach their full potential in the network’s new special Good Bones: Better Yard.
HLN INVESTIGATES Announces New Gabby Petito Documentary
October 25, 2022
Gabby Petito vanished after taking a cross country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. When he returned home to Florida without her, red flags and accusations began to fly. Her disappearance quickly went viral on social media, capturing the attention of the internet and ultimately leading to the discovery of her body thousands of miles away.
American Thrills Drop 'Ego Death' Off New Album
October 25, 2022
Connecticut's American Thrills are dropping the final single off their new record. The song is titled 'Ego Death' and is streaming everywhere. You can catch the band playing some of the new tracks from the record later this week down in Gainesville, Florida at Fest 20.
Sam Fender Shares New Single 'Wild Grey Ocean'
October 25, 2022
Sam Fender has shared a new track, “Wild Grey Ocean,” the first of two new songs included on the forthcoming Seventeen Going Under – Live Deluxe Edition. The album will be released as a standalone double coloured vinyl. It will also feature on a “Live Deluxe Edition” of Seventeen Going Under on double CD, including the B-sides, “Wild Grey Ocean.'