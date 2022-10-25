Moore Kismet Announces NYC Headline Show

Rising 17-year-old producer, songwriter, composer, and DJ Moore Kismet (they/them) brings their 2022 headline tour to NYC for a show at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY on December 10th.

The groundbreaking young artist has been on the road all year in support of their boundary pushing debut album UNIVERSE - out now via Thrive Music. This is Moore Kismet's first ever US headline tour that has been coupled with some notable festival plays, several shows with JAUZ and a November 9th Red Rocks date with Slander.

Moore Kismet has been wowing fans in the live world for a few years now thanks to numerous festival plays including Lollapalooza and EDC Vegas last year where they were the youngest artist to ever perform at 16-years-old. They were also recruited as support on select dates by top electronic acts Alison Wonderland, JAUZ, and ILLENIUM. Other Moore Kismet "firsts" this year include their debut at Coachella and Bonnaroo and becoming the youngest artist to play Tomorrowland in Belgium this past summer.

Born Omar Davis, the alias Moore Kismet (meaning "more than fate") is a representation of Omar that expresses their continual creative journey. Their unique production style and stage presence is anything but predictable which has set Moore Kismet apart from the crowd.

The non-binary pansexual musical prodigy has become an outspoken voice for the LGBTQ+ community and ensures an inclusive and safe space for fans to enjoy themselves. Along the way, they have been dropping incendiary tracks, topped numerous playlists and racked up accolades from the press. UNIVERSE has been met with commercial and critical acclaim including being featured on Spotify's Time Square billboard in NYC on release day.

Catch Moore Kismet on Tour this Fall/Winter

Oct 28 @ Get Freaky in Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 29 @ Escape Halloween NOS Events Center in San Bernadino, CA

Nov 5 @ Believe Music Hall in Atlanta, GA^

Nov 9 @ Red Rocks (w/Slander) in Morrison, CO

Nov 18 @ Venue ATX in Austin, TX^

Dec 9 @ RITZ Tampa in Tampa FL^

Dec 10 @ Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY^

^Headline Date