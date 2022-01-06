Moonchild Releases 'Tell Him' Collaboration With Lalah Hathaway

Moonchild (Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, and Max Bryk) has released "Tell Him" feat. Lalah Hathaway - their latest single from upcoming album 'Starfruit' (out 11th February). The fifth album from the LA-based trio features singles "Too Good" and "You Got One feat. Alex Isley" alongside forthcoming collaborations with Rapsody, Tank and The Bangas, Ill Camille, Mumu Fresh, Chantae Cann, and Josh Johnson.

Opening 'Starfruit' with the sound of a knock on the door, "Tell Him feat. Lalah Hathaway" eases into a groove centered around drums from band member Andris Mattson; "I made the initial track for this as part of a Song a Day for a Month challenge that we all did back in April 2020" he explains, harking back to the band's creative process over lockdown. Wrapped up in glistening vocalist from Amber Navran and the legendary Lalah Hathaway, "Tell Him" explores the point in a relationship where words become lost on a partner. With the lyrics "a kiss takes the power from your lips", Amber and Lalah muse over the way words lose their impact when you get close to someone; "sometimes you just have to call their friend and say, "hey, you tell them,"" Amber adds.

Alongside the extensive list of featured artists on 'Starfruit', the release sees Moonchild experimenting with new synths and sounds. While still rooted in their trademark tones, these textures and sound palettes elevate 'Starfruit' to new and impressive Moonchild musical territory. "Max has this arpeggiator synth patch that makes me so happy, Amber incorporated this cool octave pedal patch on her vocals, and I made a keyboard patch I'm obsessed with," Andris remarks.

Music from the highly anticipated album has received radio support from the likes of Clara Amfo and Sian Eleri (BBC Radio 1), being named one of BBC Radio 1's Hottest Records, Jamz Supernova (BBC 1Xtra), Tarzsa Williams (BBC 6Music), Morning Becomes Eclectic (KCRW), Bandcamp Weekly and Jazz FM playlisting alongside support from DJs Tony Minvielle, China Moses, Anne Frankenstein, Simon Phillips and Nigel Williams.

This project follows Moonchild's critically acclaimed album 'Little Ghost' which saw huge support from the likes of Jamie Cullum (BBC Radio 2), Phil Taggart (BBC Radio 1), Jamz Supernova (BBC 1Xtra), Huey Morgan, Cerys Matthews and Don Letts (BBC 6Music), Bradley Zero and from across Jazz FM (who previously named the band Soul Act Of The Year) and KCRW. The album also saw press accolades from Paste Magazine, Vinyl Factory, Soul Bounce, HYPEBEAST, Cool Hunting, Complex and from NPR, with Moonchild's Tiny Desk Session having now garnered over 3.7 million views.

Following the release of 'Little Ghost', Moonchild played some of their biggest shows to date, including a tour with Jill Scott. 2019's 'Little Ghost' followed the widely-praised 'Voyager' [2017], 'Please Rewind' [2015] and 'Be Free' [2012] which were shown love by DJs across BBC 1Xtra, BBC 6Music, FIP Radio, KCRW, BBC Radio 2, Jazz FM, Worldwide FM and KEXP. The releases garnered praise from The Fader, Complex, Echoes Magazine, Saint Heron, Kick Mag, KEXP and Okayplayer, with the band racking up over 100 million plays on Spotify and Apple Music and the video for "The List" gaining 15+ million views on YouTube.

Moonchild have collaborated and toured with highly respected names from across music including Kamasi Washington, Stevie Wonder, The Internet, Jill Scott, have been compared to the likes of Tom Misch and Jordan Rakei and built up a host of iconic supporters from Robert Glasper (who has collaborated with Amber on his own projects) and Laura Mvula to James Poyser, Jazzy Jeff, 9th Wonder and Tyler, The Creator.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

March 29: Redbank, NJ @ The Vogel

March 30: Boston, MA @ The Paradise Rock Club

April 1: Washington DC @ 9:30 Club (Late Show)

April 2: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

April 3: Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

April 5: Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

April 6: Charlotte, NC @ Amos' Southend

April 8: Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

April 9: Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

April 12: Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

April 14: Austin, TX @ The Parish

April 15: Houston, TX @ Studio @ WHL

April 16: Dallas, TX @ Trees

April 19: Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

April 20: St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

April 21: Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

April 23: Detroit, MI @ El Club

April 24: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom and Tavern

April 26: Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

April 27: Montreal, QC @ Ausgang Plaza

April 30: San Diego, CA @ Music Box

May 1st: Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO

May 5: Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

May 6: Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

May 7: Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

May 11: Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

May 13: San Francisco, CA @ The Independent