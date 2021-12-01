Moonchild Release New Single 'You Got One' Featuring Alex Isley

Out Tuesday 30th November, "You Got One" feat. Alex Isley is the first collaborative single from LA-trio Moonchild (Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, and Max Bryk), taken from the band's fifth album 'Starfruit' (out 11th February).

The single follows "Too Good" which garnered support from Clara Amfo and Sian Eleri (BBC Radio 1), Jamz Supernova (BBC 1Xtra), Tarzsa Williams (BBC 6Music), Bandcamp Weekly, KCRW and from Jazz FM who playlisted the single. The result of ten years spent working and growing together, 'Starfruit' showcases the respect, musical understanding, and love the trio have, both for each other and for the incredible list of collaborators featured on the album which, alongside Alex Isley, include Lalah Hathaway, Tank and The Bangas, Rapsody, Ill Camille, Mumu Fresh, Chantae Cann and Josh Johnson.

Teaming up with American singer-songwriter, producer and vocalist Alex Isley (daughter of The Isley Brothers' Ernie Isley) on "You Got One", Moonchild's latest single is focussed on showing up for the ones you love, reminding them you're only a call away whenever they need you. "I'll never forget listening to what Alex Isley did for the first time. I was so blown away. I probably listened to it 20 times that night. She's one of my all-time favourite singers", Amber Navran enthuses. Produced by Amber, the track is a fusion of ringtones, phone messages and amazing loops and textures, sprinkled with piano solos. These sounds provide the backdrop to the heavenly blend of Amber and Alex's vocals harmonising.

Alongside the extensive list of featured artists on 'Starfruit', the release sees Moonchild experimenting with new synths and sounds. While still rooted in their trademark tones, these textures and sound palettes elevate 'Starfruit' to new and impressive Moonchild musical territory. "Max has this arpeggiator synth patch that makes me so happy, Amber incorporated this cool octave pedal patch on her vocals and I made a keyboard patch I'm obsessed with," Andris remarks.

This landmark release follows Moonchild's critically acclaimed album 'Little Ghost' which saw huge support from the likes of Jamie Cullum (BBC Radio 2), Phil Taggart (BBC Radio 1), Jamz Supernova (BBC 1Xtra), Huey Morgan, Cerys Matthews and Don Letts (BBC 6Music), Bradley Zero and from across Jazz FM (who previously named the band Soul Act Of The Year) and KCRW. The album also saw press accolades from Paste Magazine, Vinyl Factory, Soul Bounce, HYPEBEAST, Cool Hunting, Complex and from NPR, with Moonchild's Tiny Desk Session having now logged over 3.7 million views.

Following the release of 'Little Ghost', Moonchild played some of their biggest shows to date, toured with Jill Scott, and performed at Tiny Desk before things were cut short due to COVID-19. 2019's 'Little Ghost' followed the widely-praised 'Voyager' [2017], 'Please Rewind' [2015] and 'Be Free' [2012] which were shown love by DJs across BBC 1Xtra, BBC 6Music, FIP Radio, KCRW, BBC Radio 2, Jazz FM, Worldwide FM and KEXP. The releases garnered praise from The Fader, Complex, Echoes Magazine, Saint Heron, Kick Mag, KEXP and Okayplayer, with the band racking up over 100 million plays on Spotify and Apple Music and the video for "The List" gaining 15+ million views on YouTube.

Moonchild have collaborated and toured with highly respected names from across music including Kamasi Washington, Stevie Wonder, The Internet, Jill Scott, have been compared to the likes of Tom Misch and Jordan Rakei and built up a host of iconic supporters from Robert Glasper (who has collaborated with Amber on his own projects) and Laura Mvula to James Poyser, Jazzy Jeff, 9th Wonder and Tyler, The Creator.

