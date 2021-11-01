Moonchild Announces New 'Starfruit' Album

LA-trio Moonchild (Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, and Max Bryk) announce new album 'Starfruit' out February 10th. Bringing a host of beautiful melodies and personal lyrics, 'Starfruit' features Lalah Hathaway, Alex Isley, Tank and The Bangas, Rapsody & others.

"This is our 5th album, which felt like a big milestone to us. They all added their magic touch to the songs and really brought the music to a new and special place," Amber muses. 'Starfruit' showcases the respect, musical understanding, and love the trio have, both for each other and for the noteworthy list of collaborators featured on the album.

Moonchild have collaborated and toured with highly respected names from across music including Kamasi Washington, Stevie Wonder, The Internet, Jill Scott, have been compared to the likes of Tom Misch and Jordan Rakei and built up a host of iconic supporters from Robert Glasper (who has collaborated with Navran on his own projects) and Laura Mvula to James Poyser, Jazzy Jeff, 9th Wonder and Tyler, The Creator.

This landmark release follows Moonchild's critically acclaimed album 'Little Ghost' which saw huge support from the likes of Jamie Cullum (BBC Radio 2), Phil Taggart (BBC Radio 1), Jamz Supernova (BBC 1Xtra), Huey Morgan, Cerys Matthews and Don Letts (BBC 6Music), Bradley Zero and from across Jazz FM (who previously named the band Soul Act Of The Year) and KCRW.