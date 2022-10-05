Moon Walker Shares New Single 'Turn Off This Song (Before It Takes Your Soul)'

Brooklyn-based alt-rocker Moon Walker shares new fiery single & video "Turn Off This Song (Before It Takes Your Soul)" out everywhere now ahead of his electrifying sophomore LP The Attack Of Mirrors, including a limited run on vinyl, due out October 21 and available for pre-order now.

"Turn Off This Song (Before It Takes Your Soul)" opens with a groovy bassline with fuzzy vocals that meld into powerful, dark societal commentary, critiquing everything from capitalism, to the distrust of media, to the hyper-surveilled, hyper-policed place the U.S. has become. It's a song that sonically and lyrically Moon Walker feels best represents his music and message as a whole, aptly embodying the narrative of the forthcoming album.

Its accompanying video portrays a matching dystopia, depicting a man in a room alone watching an old television set as Moon Walker appears on the screen performing the track in a red-lit room who, while performing, soon begins taunting the viewer, and rattles off new laws in place.

The alt-rocker is then seen behind a computer, coding what plays on the TV as the government bans are announced and secretly communicates with the police officer, together, manipulating the viewer. The man is soon met with the police officer who enforces the laws inside his home, banning books and listening to the radio, then periodically places Uncle Sam propaganda-style posters that read "Moon Walker is watching you" signifying the heavily controlled, manipulated media.

Explaining the video's inspiration, director Madison McConnell explains, "The song felt dystopian to me, so I took heavy inspiration from [1924 Russian novel] 'We' and [George Orwell's] '1984' when writing the video. I drew from those book's themes of lack of privacy and control."

Moon Walker's highly anticipated, biting sophomore album, The Attack Of Mirrors, finds the musician elevate his nostalgic, alternative garage rock sound over ten eclectic tracks. Springer expands on the poignant, timely lyrics and the thrashing garage rock sound that made his first offering such a success, while also introducing multiple new elements into the fold. With his second LP, Moon Walker reflects on the various effects the pandemic had on his life, and took a hard look in the mirror.

Moon Walker explains, "Making this record was really my way of navigating through the pandemic. In addition to the emotional havoc that was wreaked on the vast majority of human beings, I felt like my career was reaching a dead end. My band was breaking up, jobs weren't easy to come by, my first solo record hadn't yet seen any success, and my future felt more uncertain than it ever had before. When so little in life is going your way, it's easy to start hating what you see in the mirror. And when you hate what you see in the mirror, you tend to put a lot of hatred into the world."

Beginning to grow increasingly disillusioned, Moon Walker continues, "Plus, the political climate was unbelievably volatile. I think that the mixture of being deprived of social interaction for several years and watching so many absolutely vile ideologies rise to the surface left me feeling extremely alienated. It's difficult to have any desire to rejoin a society that is genuinely divided on issues like anti-LGBT legislation, and misogynistic Supreme Court Rulings. I wonder if so many people would so proudly advocate for hatred, segregation and oppression if they learned to stop hating what they saw in the mirror."

Recalling his 2021 debut album, Moon Walker says, "On 'Truth to Power,' I really just played to my strengths," Moon Walker says. "Write a guitar riff, a bassline and drum part, and double the guitar. I approached things the way you would on an eight-track, when you've got limited resources and limited space." Where Truth to Power may have employed a "less is more" ideology, The Attack Of Mirrors sees Springer favoring a more experimental, maximalist approach. The results are an undeniably exciting, thought-provoking and well-rounded record that will be as rewarding to hear for the 100th time as it will be on a first listen.

Today's release follows the previously shared hard-hitting, provocative singles "The Stolen City" "Pins & Needles," "The Price of Life Itself," and "I'm Afraid I'll Go To Heaven." Released most recently, over shredding guitar riffs, distorted vocals and a haunting backing instrumental, "The Stolen City" confronts the hidden histories of modern American cities that are quick to stamp out their true, often dark, history and culture in place of a more polished, idyllic facade. Equipped with a true fearlessness and a deep desire to confront harsh realities embedded in society, each of the musician's spirited releases continue to elevate his sound and cement his message.

The angsty "Pins & Needles" sees Moon Walker fight against the pervasive feelings of comparison and the disillusionment that comes with feeling stuck. He aims to keep himself afloat while seemingly everyone else is moving faster and achieving more, along with its accompanying video where viewers are invited through an empty NYC subway car.

Watch the new music video here: